Another All-Pro edge rusher could be a trade target for the Bills
The Buffalo Bills have been heavily linked in the trade market this offseason. From Myles Garrett to Maxx Crosby, everyone has shared what star players they should be taking a swing at.
But what about the NFL’s reigning sack leader?
In an interview on Wednesday with Pat McAfee on the ‘Pat McAfee show,’ Bengals edge Trey Hendrickson discussed his future with the team and a potential extension after a career-best 17.5-sack season in 2024.
While he expressed his desire to stay in Cincinnati, Hendrickson noted that he believes the only options he has are to either re-sign with the Bengals or be traded.
“Inevitably, the goal is to win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati,” said Hendrickson on the former NFL punter’s ESPN show. “What that looks like this season, whether it’s something we can agree on in terms, that would be great. … If it’s something that helps the Bengals win a Super Bowl if they get picks or anything like that, I want to help win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati, if I’m there or not.”
There’s no denying the type of player Hendrickson has become in recent years. Since 2020, his 70.5 sacks only rank behind T.J. Watt (73.5) and Garrett (72.0). So if he is available on the market, the Bills would be adding one of the game’s top-flight defenders.
According to PFF, Hendrickson had an 88.1 overall grade in 2024, lifted by a 90.4 pass rush grade, which ranked fifth in the NFL among edge rushers.
Adding Hendrickson could vastly improve Buffalo’s front seven. But considering the Bills’ current cap situation and the veteran pass rusher seeking a new contract, Brandon Beane would need to make some magic happen to pull off that deal.