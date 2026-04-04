Bills Hosting Intriguing TCU Linebacker Prospect Ahead of Draft

Overall, their roster is solid, but inside linebacker stands out as one of the thinnest positions for the Buffalo Bills.

Their current depth chart lists Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams as starters, but the Bills lack experience behind them, with Joe Andreesen, Keonta Jenkins, and Jimmy Ciarlo as the reserves. They could look to reunite with veterans Shaq Thompson or Matt Milano, but it's not likely Buffalo makes any moves until after the NFL draft.

Ideally, they will find someone they can lean on during the draft, and one player they're showing interest in is TCU's Kaleb Elarms-Orr. According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills will host the 6-foot-2, 234-pounder ahead of the draft.

TCU @TCUFootball All-Big-12 linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr visiting #Cowboys #Bills #Broncos per a league source.

Elarms-Orr (6-2, 234, 4.47 speed, 40-inch vertical, 10-4 broad jump, 4.41 short shuttle) is a Cal @CalFootball transfer ranked ninth in country with 130 tackles, led… pic.twitter.com/rDSSXtpxvy — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 3, 2026

Elarms-Orr put his athleticism on display during the NFL Combine, running a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash while recording a 40-inch vertical jump.

Elarms-Orr spent two seasons at Cal before transferring to TCU, where he played the past two years. His final campaign saw him break out, with the senior recording 130 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

NFL projection for Kaleb Elarms-Orr

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr rushes the line during the game between TCU and the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Not everyone seems sold on Elarms-Orr. While he's considered well-built for the NFL and has above-average athletic traits, NFL.com draft guru Lance Zierlein has concerns. He claims Elarms-Orr is average in zone coverage, struggles with blocking schemes, and has "problematic instincts."

"Elarms-Orr is a well-built linebacker with above-average athleticism but problematic instincts. He has the speed and athleticism to get to the football from sideline to sideline. However, he frequently struggles with recognizing blocking schemes and too often loses track of play development," Zierlein wrote.

"He’s rangy but average in zone coverage, with talent as a blitzer worth continued exploration. He will need improved processing but should dial in as a backup with a full-time role on special teams."

A lot of those issues are coachable, whereas his physical traits are not. That's why he's going to get a chance in the NFL, although he might be a mid-round pick. Taking a flier on him, especially if he's there during the final day of the draft, would make sense for Buffalo. While he might not be a starter as a rookie, he could contribute on special teams.

That would allow them to get something out of the young linebacker early in his career while developing him as a potential contributor down the road.

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr celebrates during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

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