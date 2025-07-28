Bills Central

Bills' starters craving training camp change kicking off this week

O'Cyrus Torrence, Christian Benford, and Taron Johnson are ready for the pads to come on at training camp

Colin Richey

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills' guard O'Cyrus Torrence is craving full contact at training camp now that the team has transitioned into padded practices at St. John Fisher University.

"I wake up and want somebody to hit me in the face," said Torrence.

A compilation of interviews posted by @leadingthecharge_buffalo included clips of several Bills starters expressing their eagerness for full contact practices.

O'Cyrus Torrence and Spencer Brown
Christian Benford, who earned a starting job in his rookie season thanks to his stellar training camp, is ready to see who steps up now that it's time to defend the run. "Really like to see who's really [a] dog. I feel like when the pads [are] on, not everybody changes but your dog comes out. You gotta tackle. You gotta really take on blocks. It's not just catch and defend passes now. Now you gotta really get gritty."

Taron Johnson is participating in his eighth training camp, and looks forward to his teammates helping each other get better this offseason. "I mean I say get as close to the line as possible. I feel like iron sharpens iron...If you got both guys competing at a very high level, there's no place but to get better."

Head Coach Sean McDermott explained in his press conference that being physical is important, as long as it's done the right way. "Nastiness...that's gotta be developed here...but it can't be at the expense of someone's career. So clean, but physical."

