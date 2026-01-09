John Harbuagh could be hired as Buffalo Bills' next head coach, writes NFL insider
In this story:
Could Sean McDermott be let go as Buffalo Bills head coach if things go awry this postseason?
An NFL insider thinks so.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported this week that, after the former Baltimore Ravens head coach was let go from his former job, he may be eyeing an opportunity with a ready-made Super Bowl contender.
And the Bills fit that bill.
RELATED: Over $21M in wasted cap space likely sidelined for Bills' playoff matchup vs. Jaguars
Florio says…
On Thursday, Florio wrote, “In Buffalo, it can be argued that the window has already closed on the Bills, and that the supreme skills and abilities of quarterback Josh Allen have created the impression that it remains open.”
He added, “An early, ugly exit against a Jaguars team that is, frankly, better than the Bills could be the thing that prompts owner Terry Pegula to make a change.”
MORE: Reasons why James Cook could explode for big game vs. Jaguars' No. 1 rush defense
Florio isn’t the only pundit to claim that the Bills’ head coach could be on his way out with less-than-stellar performance in a loss to the Jaguars. But it still appears, at this time, to be unlikely that Buffalo would actually pull the trigger on firing the leader of its organization who helped pull the franchise out of the doldrums and led them to an AFC Championship just a season ago.
With that said, crazier things have happened, and if the Bills don’t get things done against Jacksonville, all options could be on the table.
"Regardless, the fact that Harbaugh's agent initially said seven teams called combined with the decision to wait until next week to interview for any of the vacancies creates the inescapable impression that one or more of the teams playing this weekend could be contemplating a potential coaching change," added Florio. "And folks in the know are eyeballing Green Bay and Buffalo."
Where there's smoke, there's fire. Plenty could be riding on this weekend's postseason tilt.
Fasten your seatbelts, Bills fans.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky