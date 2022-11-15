FRISCO - We are in the process of learning that the only person who knows what wideout Odell Beckham Jr. plans to do regarding choosing a new team is ... Odell Beckham Jr.

And maybe even OBJ - who appears to have recovered from his torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl in February is reportedly medically cleared to play - doesn't know.

The Buffalo Bills have joined the Cowboys, Rams and Giants on what seems to be OBJ's short list. But in a late twist, a "person who might know'' has narrowed the field.

The New York Post spoke with Beckham's former high school coach Nelson Stewart, who remains close to the player, and who might've tipped the scales for one team.

“If I’m a betting man right now,” Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York. And you can certainly say the Giants have the most intrigue with Odell’s old coach.”

If it's a matter of "fit" then the Giants might be perfect due to his time spent there, unless bridges were burned because of the way Beckham left the team when he was traded to Cleveland. But that appears to be water under those NYC bridges, as the Giants are indeed showing interest.

The Cowboys remain in play for the receiver, with players - and even owner Jerry Jones, really - going so far as to actively recruit Beckham to Dallas on social media.

And the Bills obviously believe they are in the mix as well.

Does OBJ's old coach know something the Bills don't? Maybe. Or maybe, as Beckham milks the drama of this courtship, maybe nobody knows very much at all.

