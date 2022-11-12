Odell Beckham Jr. has every reason to take his time, weigh his offers and evaluated the true-contention level of his suitors.

Meanwhile, those suitors - which include the Super Bowl LVI-hopeful Buffalo Bills - have every reason to begin their push. And according to Bills standout and Beckham "brother'' Von Miller, that push has already started.

I’ve had him on the phone with the general manager,'' Miller said this week. "(Buffalo GM Brandon) Beane sees it the same way that I see it.

"The ball is in OBJ’s court.''

This is the first bit of clarity offered regarding the recruiting of the two-time All-Pro receiver Beckham, who is reportedly on the verge of getting medical clearance to play again after a lengthy knee rehab.

The Dallas Cowboys have joined the Bills in talking openly about plans to recruit Beckham, with Dallas COO Stephen Jones saying the Cowboys will make a "compelling case'' that could include a multi-year contract offer to the 30-year old star.

And the Cowboys locker room, led by Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, seem to be in on the effort as well.

Beckham could also have the San Francisco 49ers, the New York Giants and others on his list as he searches for a place he can call "home,'' as he recently put it.

It is the opinion (biased as it might be) of Cowboys icon Michael Irvin that OBJ will excel in a spotlight city like Dallas. But the spotlight is also on in Buffalo because of the quality of the football team, among other reasons.

Can OBJ be at "home'' in Buffalo?

In a visit on The Pivot Podcast, Miller - who left the "spotlight'' with the Los Angeles Rams to come here - reiterated his feelings on the subject.

“I wouldn’t try to get him to come here if we didn’t have a chance,” said Miller. “I take a look at this team and I see a spot for OBJ. Not just on the field, but off the field. I see him having success, and not just team success … I’ve been recruiting him. I’ve gave him the spiel. If he wants to come here, it’s because he wants to come here. He’s going to be happy because he made that choice for himself, and if he doesn’t, it’s all love.''

“OBJ, that’s my brother,” Miller said.

Beane has offered his view on the subject, saying it would be "crazy'' to not pursue Beckham.

“OBJ is a heck of a player,'' Beane said. "If we think he can help this team, we’d be crazy not to at least look into it. And ... if we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would all have to line up. But yeah, a guy of his talent, of course, we would look into that.”