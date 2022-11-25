The Dallas Cowboys have garnered a lot of headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his planned visit with them. ... including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that he'd had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ.

But along with all the noise, there are still multiple teams on Beckham's list as he is ready to start making his free-agent visits. ... And yes, the Buffalo Bills remain very much in the mix and very much part of his OBJ Sweepstakes plan.

That's the word via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, who on Friday is reporting that Beckham has solidified plans to visit three suitors ... and to do so in this order ...

New York Giants.

Then the Bills.

Then the Cowboys.

It is our understanding that the visit to Dallas is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5. So the Giants and Bills sessions figure to be right around the corner.

Anderson also reports that Beckham, who has been rehabbing a knee injury, is also having conversations with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. It is also believed that the San Francisco 49ers could be in contention for the services of the two-time All-Pro receiver, who is looking for a long-term "home'' (and contract), with speculation that he might be asked for $20 million APY.

The Bills' recruitment of OBJ has been keyed by Von Miller, his Rams Super Bowl teammate, with Miller now in the news as he deals with his own knee injury sustained in the Thanksgiving win at Detroit.

