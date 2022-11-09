Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1).

As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.

"No. 1, he's brought a presence and a leadership from his position that I think is unique to him,” McDermott said, "He’s a veteran player that's taken a lot of snaps. He's won games, has a great disposition, if you will, and knows his place on the team."

Keenum is an 11-year NFL veteran who signed with the Bills over the offseason after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns. The former undrafted free agent has outperformed the typical expectations for someone who was not drafted.

In a career that has seen him play for eight different franchises, his most memorable run came in Minnesota. Keenum started 14 games for the Vikings in the 2017 season after an injury to then-starter Sam Bradford. Throwing for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns, he ranked 51st in the 2018 NFL Top 100 Players list. Keenum's magical run helped the Vikings to a 13-3 season before being knocked out of the playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday's 1 P.M. (EST) kickoff will be a reunion for both Keenum and star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the two players responsible for the infamous "Miracle in Minneapolis" when Keenum hit Diggs for a game-winning 61-yard touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional round.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.