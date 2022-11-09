'Rejoice!' Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something

The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''

Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''

Or maybe Stefon Diggs, maybe the NFL's best receiver, is also maybe the NFL's best Cryptic Tweeter.

Diggs sent part of the NFL world into a frenzy - the part of the world, that is, that hangs on every athlete's social-media word - with his cryptic Tuesday night one-word tweet.

"Rejoice...''

What does it mean?

Who knows?

Who cares?

Well, Bills Mafia cares, that's who.

The Bills are 6-2 (yes, that's worthy of celebration) and Allen could be in the midst of finding that the severity of the injury is one that might limit him in practice without precluding him from playing Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings - Diggs' former team - rolls into town.

Or the Bills could be in the midst of finding that while the Dallas Cowboys are doing all the talking right now about signing Beckham as he's nearing a return knee rehab, OBJ is Buffalo-bound.

Or, in all seriousness, Stefon could be just like the rest of us, and commenting out loud because he had a lovely day.

But ... why the use of the ellipsis rather than an exclamation mark? And really, why not just ... well, say it?

In February of 2020, Diggs took to Twitter to post a series of vague takes that, in the end, seemed designed to hint his way out of Minnesota. That worked, and he's become a superstar in Buffalo.

Here's hoping that whatever wonderful things Stefon Diggs is hinting at here, he gets to "Rejoice...'' when all is said and d

