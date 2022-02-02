Bills to hire Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

On Senior Bowl week, it naturally follows that the NFL coaching carousel would start spinning at full speed.

After losing three assistant coaches to the New Giants, the Bills have been forced to jump on as well and will hire former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their new quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This news comes a day after Ken Dorsey was promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of Brian Daboll, who now is head coach of the New York Giants.

The Bills remain in search of replacements for offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, who followed Daboll to the Giants.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was consulted on the Dorsey promotion, which he recommended. No word on if he had input on the decision to hire Brady.

Though Brady comes from Carolina, this is the first time his career intersects with that of Bills coach Sean McDermott, who spent six seasons with the Panthers as their defensive coordinator before coming to the Bills.

Brady, 32, spent two years as an offensive assistant on Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints' staff before becoming the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for LSU in 2019, when the Tigers would go 15-0 on their way to winning the national championship with quarterback Joe Burrow.

From there, Brady moved on to Carolina as offensive coordinator the following season. But he was fired late this past season after a 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Panthers ranked 24th in points per game in 2020 and 23rd in 2021 before Brady's dismissal.

Brady's only common thread with McDermott is that they both played and coached briefly at William & Mary, though many years apart.

