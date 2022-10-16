Saquon Barkley to Bills in Trade Sends Zack Moss to Giants, Proposes ESPN

In the immediate short-term, all the Buffalo Bills care about right now is finding a way to be better than the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

But what about being better than the Chiefs - and everybody else in the NFL - in the long-term? Is a high-profile trade the way to ensure that?

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggests that the Bills should target a trade for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

We don't need to break down or explain what Barkley does; now healthy, he is a candidate to be the NFL's best running back. We do need to break down Barnwell's suggested price, as in his concept the Bills would send a 2023 second-round pick and running back Zack Moss in exchange for Barkley and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

In other words, Buffalo gets Barkley for a second-rounder. ... but maybe do so just as a rental, as Barkley is a free agent after this season.

That would be part of the Giants' motivation here, as he can leave New York after this season.

Our biggest obstacle in trying to support the notion isn't so much about how Josh Allen's Bills can do just fine with Devin Singletary and second-round rookie James Cook as the featured backs; it's more about the dissing of what the Giants are.

The Bills are 4-1 and want to muscle up. Good.

But aren't the Giants, who hired Buffalo’s offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach, also 4-1? Shouldn't the Giants be trying to "muscle up'' as well?

Barkley has a league-leading 676 yards from scrimmage and like Carolina's Christian McCaffrey is worthy of conversation. But Barkley recently said, “I’m all about finding ways to win games. (The future is) going to take care of itself. Whatever I can do to help the team win games.”

And he means "win games'' for the Giants. Not for the Bills.

