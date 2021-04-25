NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

State of the Bills: Defensive line could stand to be bolstered next weekend

The team has set goals to be better against the run and put more pressure on the quarterback.
Author:
Publish date:

Not having Star Lotulelei, who opted out because of COVID-19 last year, impacted the Bills across the defensive line in 2020, coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane believe.

Having him back at age 31 won't fix all their problems, however.

In our latest installment of a series examining the strength of each Bills' position group heading toward next week's NFL Draft, we take a look at their collection of defensive linemen, reasonable expectations in store for them and what the Bills might do in the draft to help the process along of becoming more formidable against the run and putting more pressure on the quarterback.

Their defensive tackles, led by Ed Oliver, Harrison PhillipsQuintin Jefferson and Vernon Butler, struggled to find their way at first but eventually adjusted to life without Lotulelei.

A first-round pick in 2019, Oliver is a player the Bills still believe will play at a championship level. With Lotulelei back and Phillips presumably all the way recovered from a ruptured ACL in 2019, that could happen.

Jefferson was let go and landed with the Las Vegas Raiders, but Butler remains, despite having no sacks in his first season with the Bills after producing 6.0 the year before with Carolina.

Veteran defensive ends returning for at least one more season include Jerry Hughes, who will turn 33 in August, and Mario Addison, who will turn 34 in September. The hope is that they can help the younger, ascending players like AJ Epenesa and Darryl Johnson stay on track along with Bryan Cox Jr. and newcomer Efe Obada, who last year delivered 5.5 sacks while playing just 39% of the defensive snaps for Carolina. 

A Nigerian native and late bloomer, Obada, 29, is an interesting study. He grew up in England, homeless for a time and spending time in more than 10 foster homes. He did not play college football and came to the Panthers through the International Player Pathway after bouncing around on practice squads of three other teams.

Obada lingered as a free agent for the longest time this offseason before finally signing with the Bills last week, turning down an offer to be reunited with Ron Rivera in Washington.

The Bills are hoping Epenesa and Obada have breakouts in 2021 but likely aren't counting on it. They'll be on the lookout for pass-rush help starting in the first round.

Although this year's crop is widely considered to be devoid of pass-rush talent, there are some potential unpolished who could be available as low as No. 30 overall, when they make their first pick.

SI.com's own Nick Lamatinna has them picking Penn State's freakish defensive end Jason Oweh in the first round.

"By the looks of how Brandon Beane has been talking about this pick to the media, this will be a “best player available” scenario for Buffalo," Lamatinna writes. "Jayson Oweh would certainly fit that description here at pick 30. Defensive end is also a huge need for the Bills to upgrade, as they are a team who has struggled to get to the quarterback. The Bills will bet on the tremendous upside with Oweh and attempt to tap into his potential as a dynamic edge rusher."

In the second round, Lamatinna has the Bills taking North Carolina State's Alim McNeill.

Again, nobody should be surprised if that's exactly how things unfold.

The Bills know that most games are decided in the trenches. In free agency, they solidified an already strong offensive line by making sure their starters with expiring contracts signed new ones and adding three newcomers with starting experience.

The defensive line could be next, starting next Thursday evening and perhaps continuing into Friday and Saturday.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro.

Bills A.J. Epenesa defends the edge against Miami.
News

State of the Bills: Defensive line could stand to be bolstered next weekend

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bills Stadium.
News

State of the Bills: Quarterback not an immediate need, but team must look to future

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a touchdown pass against Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium.
News

State of the Bills: Wide receiver group remains a strength for now

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) gets past Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) to pick up a first down in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium.
News

State of the Bills: Running back group should grow during NFL Draft

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) runs for yards after the catch before being tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Jalen Thompson (34) and defensive back Chris Jones (25) during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field.
News

State of the Bills: Tight end could be a focus in NFL Draft

Los Angeles Chargers guard Forrest Lamp (76) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
News

State of the Bills: Offensive line more than solid after additions

UCLA Bruins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) reacts after a defensive play against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half at the Rose Bowl.
News

Jim Mora Jr.: Bills in great position entering NFL Draft

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is eligible for a massive contract extension.
News

Buffalo Bills need to lock in quarterback Josh Allen quickly, even though he's not going anywhere, according to Jim Mora