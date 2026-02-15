Elite Run-Stuffing Nose Tackle Linked to Bills in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills' main weakness is the lack of a No. 1 receiver. That much is clear.

However, the elephant in the room that needs to be addressed this offseason is stopping the run, and NFL.com senior editor Dan Parr agrees.

"GM Brandon Beane absolutely must add help at receiver for Josh Allen this offseason, but fixing a run defense that allowed 136.2 yards per game in 2025 (28th in the league) is on the agenda, too," Parr wrote.

To help rectify that weakness, Parr projects Buffalo selecting a space-eating defender who would fit well in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme.

Massive nose tackle presents intriguing option at No. 26

Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) tackles Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, a first-team All-American in 2025, is Parr's projected pick for the Bills at No. 26 overall in his first mock draft of the season.

McDonald, who won a national title in his sophomore year, saw limited action in his first two seasons playing behind NFL draft picks Michael Hall Jr., Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams, but he broke out in 2025.

He racked up 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles for the Buckeyes. McDonald also led all interior defensive linemen nationally with 30 run stops and a 13.8% run-stop rate.

With a skill set built around stopping the run, McDonald could quickly carve out a role in Leonhard's defense.

Where would McDonald fit in Bills' defense?

If you need a NT/1T that can anchor your interior D-line and muck things up against the run, then Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald (#98) is for you.



McDonald led all IDL in run stops (30) and run stop rate (13.8%) this past season. pic.twitter.com/7ZcTXJmCdw — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 8, 2026

At 6-foot-3, 326 pounds, McDonald has a prototypical nose tackle build. Currently, Deone Walker, who had an outstanding rookie season as a fourth-round pick, is the best possible candidate to fill that role.

With Leonhard committing to a 3-4 front, McDonald could slot in as Buffalo's nose guard, especially if Walker shifts to a five-technique role.

"He’s quick to locate ball-carriers, play off of blocks and rally to the action," NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "His technique is a bit underdeveloped and he’s not a natural drain-clogger against double teams, but he still managed an unusually high tackle rate as an interior defender."

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald: Former four-star recruit, listed at 6'3", 326.



Not quite as flexible / alignment versatile as his predecessor Tyleik Williams, but that hand power *pops*. Set the tone v. PSU with this explosive stack and finish. Incredibly imposing at the point. pic.twitter.com/0adCfLUMuZ — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) November 11, 2025

Zierlein compares McDonald to longtime defensive stalwart D.J. Reader, a player the Bills could target in free agency.

"He offers limited rush value, so his money will be made by giving grief to centers and guards as an even-front nose tackle with starting potential," Zierlein wrote.

Buffalo enters a pivotal offseason as one of the favorites to dethrone the Seattle Seahawks as Super Bowl champions, but that goal will remain out of reach if it can't stop the run. Drafting McDonald would be a big help in fixing that problem.