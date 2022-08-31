'Sunk Costs': Buffalo Bills 53-Man Moves - 5 Hot Takes

"Sunk costs.'' Should the Buffalo Bills eat their mistakes? Hide them? Deny them?

The Bills’ initial 53-man roster following the final roster cuts on Tuesday suggests that GM Brandon Beane has no interest in "throwing good money after bad.'' To win, our five "Hot Take'' impressions of the moves ...

1) Goodbye to Matt Araiza. The Bills could've made the "innocent-until-proven-guilty'' argument. Problem: Araiza, while denying guilt as it regards gang rape, is nevertheless guilty of something. Frankly, it likely helps that Buffalo knew it would find a suitable backup (coming soon). But the Bills dealt with the pain ... and maybe in doing so offered some level of relief to the victimized.

2) The Tre’Davious Tease. No, the star cornerback White isn't close to being ready. As he moves to the PUP list while rehabbing from a torn ACL, was Buffalo being deceptive in suggesting otherwise? Nah. That's carrot-on-a-stick stuff; suggesting an early target date helps the patient's optimism.

Buffalo needs to hold on for dear life at cornerback, with help from rookies, for a month, however.

3) Too many receivers? Marquez Stevenson sticks for now, even with a foot injury. That makes seven wideouts for a team that conventionally keeps six. Smart bet: By later Wednesday, it'll be back to six, with Stevenson moving to an injury list to make room elsewhere.

4) OJ's "surprise.'' As camp came to a close, the future of Howard became less of a surprise: He didn't fit. Tommy Sweeney beat him out. So did Quinton Morris. Dawson Knox plus OJ Howard was the vision when the latter was signed. But Buffalo kept the better summer performers.

5) Special priorities. Isaiah Hodgins came close to making it. But Jake Kumerow sticks due to his ability on special teams made the difference.

What's next? A few more moves ... and a season-opening game for the Josh Allen-led Bills at Los Angeles against the Rams that will surely be billed as a "possible Super Bowl preview.''