Tre’Davious Decision: Bills Make Final Injury Call on CB White vs. Aaron Rodgers' Packers

The positive news about cornerback Tre’Davious White coming back from a torn ACL? It is happening soon, and it will feel like a bonus to the Buffalo Bills, having already started 5-1 without him.

The less-than-positive news? The wait will continue, with Bills head coach Sean McDermott announcing on Wednesday that White will not be able to play in Sunday night’s game against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

“He’ll play when he’s ready; he’s progressing,” McDermott said. “There’s a lot of variables that factor into it, but I just think it’s one day at a time. He will play when he’s ready. We have a lot of trust in Tre and a lot of trust in our medical team.”

Without White available, first-round pick Kaiir Elam and vet Dane Jackson have been key pieces of arguably the NFL's best defense. White, who was taken off the injury list before Week 6 and who is practicing on a limited basis, will feel like a huge addition when ready.

Said coordinator Leslie Frazier: “It gives you a certain comfort level as a play-caller knowing that Tre’Davious White is manning that corner position down.''

The Bills are huge favorites over Aaron Rodgers' Packers in this Sunday Night Football matchup even as the lineup is presently constructed.

But soon ...

“There is no hesitation in our mind at all about what (White) is going to be able to do when he gets back,” McDermott said. “It’s just more of taking this one step at a time.”

