Skip to main content

Tre’Davious Decision: Bills Make Final Injury Call on CB White vs. Aaron Rodgers' Packers

Says Bills coordinator Leslie Frazier: “It gives you a certain comfort level as a play-caller knowing that Tre’Davious White is manning that corner position down.''
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The positive news about cornerback Tre’Davious White coming back from a torn ACL? It is happening soon, and it will feel like a bonus to the Buffalo Bills, having already started 5-1 without him.

The less-than-positive news? The wait will continue, with Bills head coach Sean McDermott announcing on Wednesday that White will not be able to play in Sunday night’s game against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

“He’ll play when he’s ready; he’s progressing,” McDermott said. “There’s a lot of variables that factor into it, but I just think it’s one day at a time. He will play when he’s ready. We have a lot of trust in Tre and a lot of trust in our medical team.”

Without White available, first-round pick Kaiir Elam and vet Dane Jackson have been key pieces of arguably the NFL's best defense. White, who was taken off the injury list before Week 6 and who is practicing on a limited basis, will feel like a huge addition when ready.

Said coordinator Leslie Frazier: “It gives you a certain comfort level as a play-caller knowing that Tre’Davious White is manning that corner position down.''

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Bills are huge favorites over Aaron Rodgers' Packers in this Sunday Night Football matchup even as the lineup is presently constructed.

But soon ...

“There is no hesitation in our mind at all about what (White) is going to be able to do when he gets back,” McDermott said. “It’s just more of taking this one step at a time.”

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (2)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

von
News

Bills LB Von Miller: 'Game-Wrecker,' Says Packers Coach

By Zach Dimmitt
josh aaron
News

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Checked Out Ahead of Bills Matchup?

By David Harrison
hunt bills
News

Buffalo Bills Trade Call on Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt of Browns?

By Mike Fisher
rodgers jake
News

Aaron Rodgers Subtly Rips Packers - By Citing Bills Backup

By Mike Fisher
josh hurdle kc
News

Bills the Best: NFL Power Rankings - Who's As Good As Buffalo?

By Nathaniel Marrero
aaron r back
News

Aaron Rodgers: What’s Wrong with Packers QB? Bills Coach Leslie Frazier Responds

By Adam Schultz
Matt Milano (58) has terrorized Buffalo Bills' opponents through three games this season.
News

Bills Coach Leslie Frazier on 'Dreamy' LB Matt Milano: 'Never a Mismatch'

By Zach Dimmitt
james r
News

Buffalo Bills Trade Watch: RB James Robinson to Jets

By Bills Central Staff