They have new coaches, new players, new wrinkles and an established mindset to mesh.

Intensity could be ramping up Monday when the Buffalo Bills resume OTAs.

Just four practice days remain for the Bills in OTAs, and there's still so much for this year's squad to accomplish.

We already talked about new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and his approach to commanding an elite unit and helping it evolve like it must.

But there are so many other moving pieces, thanks to roster and coaching turnover.

The most intriguing remains the deployment of prized free-agent addition Von Miller, who for most of his career has either been an outside linebacker in a 3-4 or an end who rushes from a two-point stance in a 4-3. The Bills haven't featured either of those looks since Sean McDermott became coach in 2017.

What it means is that Miller is a 4-3 (actually 4-2) defensive end, not that it matters to him. He has boasted since his arrival that he can play any of the front seven spots.

At any rate, Miller is not playing the position, linebacker, at which he continues to be listed on their roster. Barring injury, he will be part of the defensive end rotation, Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano will be the linebackers on every snap, and nickel corner Taron Johnson will serve as the extra defensive back in their nickel base.

Whom that third linebacker will be in situations when they need one hasn't been determined. Neither have the rotations among the four spots up front or the two starting outside corners, given the uncertainty still surrounding Tre'Davious White's recovery from a torn ACL suffered less than seven full months ago.

The Bills have much to decipher on special teams as well.

They drafted punter Matt Araiza but are having him compete with incumbent Matt Haack, who is coming off a down year.

No true punt or kick returner has emerged, either, and may not until well after the season begins.

In the meantime, it's important to note that receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson both were relieved of their return duties after being given opportunities last season. That ended with starting safety Micah Hyde handling most of the work because he was essentially the only one McDermott and former special teams coordinator Heath Farwell could trust, especially after the weather turned.

Rest assured, after drafting wide receiver Khalil Shakir, bringing in undrafted college stars Raheem Blackshear and Malik Williams, signing free agent wide receiver Tavon Austin and not giving up on McKenzie and Stevenson for good, the Bills don't want to have to turn back to Hyde, who played more than 1,000 defensive snaps last season, again.

Part of the offense's evolution could include more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight end) sets, if new tight end O.J. Howard makes the impact the team believes he can.

And while the starting offensive line is nearly set in stone, none of the backup positions, which could total as many as five roster spots, are.

So much business to attend to, so little time. But if the Bills make enough progress this spring, it should set the tone for a magnificent summer in which the they return to St. John Fisher for training camp for the first time since 2019.

Bills offseason schedule

OTAs

June 6-7

June 9-10

Mandatory minicamp

June 14-16

Training camp

TBA at St. John Fisher College and ADPRO Sports Training Center

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.