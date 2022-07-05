Skip to main content

Pick-6: New Bills Star Von Miller Reveals Long-Term Plan

Von Miller “Looking Forward” to Playing Out Entirety of Six-Year Contract

The Buffalo Bills made one of the biggest splashes of the off-season by signing future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Von Miller.

 The 33-year-old Miller signed a six-year contract worth up to $120 million, including a signing bonus just over $18.5 million and roughly $51.4 million in guaranteed money. While Miller would be 40 if he were to make it to the end of his contract, he is confident that he can play the entire duration of the deal.

“This is a six-year deal, so I’m looking forward to playing the whole thing,” Miller told the Buffalo News. “I’m trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady’s done it. Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I’m just gonna take whatever God gives me. 

“My intention is to play the whole thing out.”

The Bills heavily back-loaded Miller’s contract. His cap hit for the 2022 season is just $5.15 million. That number jumps to roughly $18.7 million in 2023, and $21.2 million in 2024. The contract has a potential opt out after the 2024 season.

Miller would have a cap hit of $30 million in 2027 at age 38. The Bills would all but certainly re-work the deal to save themselves money on the cap if they were to keep Miller around for all six years. But for now? Von Miller - who knows his way around Super Bowls from stints with the Broncos and Rams - wants to be in this for the long haul.

