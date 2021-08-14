Bills' power in trenches evident against Lions

They're strong in the trenches, where almost all games are decided.

There's still plenty we don't know about the 2021 version of the Buffalo Bills. But here's what's reasonable to believe after just one preseason game: They're going to be strong in the trenches.

On both sides.

Let's start with the defense, which sat three of its projected four starters up front along with key reserve Vernon Butler against the Detroit Lions and still dominated play against Detroit's starting offensive line, widely considered to be one of the best in the NFL.

The Lions couldn't run — averaging 1.9 yards per attempt in the first half — and could throw it well enough only to muster three points by intermission.

On the Bills' first defensive series, rookie first-round draft pick Gregory Rousseau beat a much higher selection in this year's NFL Draft, Detroit right tackle Penei Sewell, for a sack. This, after not having played in an actual game since 2019.

"That's what we want to see, right? We wanted to improve our pass rush," coach Sean McDermott said. "We were very intentional about that this offseason, and so it's good to see, in particular against a guy that was picked high like Penei on the other side. So I'm anxious to look at the film and see who else showed up in terms of rushing the passer."

Said Rousseau: "I did a little stutter move and I saw [Lions quarterback] Jared Goff and I tried to reach out and get him. I think I got a piece of him and I think I got the sack or whatever. But I’m just happy that somebody got him down."

Moving to the offense, which despite sitting all but one projected starter (right guard Cody Ford) helped pave the way for running back Devin Singletary to average 5.3 yards per rush and the team to finish with 97 yards on 21 attempts by halftime.

Again, this was against Detroit's normal starters.

Along with improving their pass rush, another main objective for the Bills was to improve their running game.

Friday's game certainly provided a sign that they are pointed in the right direction with that too.

"I was impressed by the way [Singletary] ran," McDermott said. "... He had some holes. Credit the offensive line. At times he made people miss."

