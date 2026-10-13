Bills' Bradley Chubb Gets Last Laugh With NFL Suspending Rams' Alaric Jackson For Punch

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson is being punished by the NFL after an altercation with Buffalo Bills edge rusher Bradley Chubb following the Week 5 game that saw the Bills emerge victorious.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson is expected to be suspended for two games for hitting Chubb with the punch on Monday night.

"Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson is expected to be suspended two games for punching Bills outside linebacker Bradley Chubb during Monday night’s postgame gathering, per sources. But the NFL has not yet notified the team nor the NFLPA," Schefter reported.

With the two-game ban, Jackson will now miss the Week 6 game versus the Arizona Cardinals and the Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, barring a successful appeal that is unlikely considering everything was caught on video.

How the punch happened

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Alaric Jackson (77) at practice at the Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The incident happened after Monday night's contest. Chubb and Jackson exchanged words on the field after the game and after Chubb walked away, Jackson followed him and the two players were face to face before Jackson threw the punch.

Thankfully, both players were separated before the situation could get worse.

Despite being the victim of the punch, Chubb would not say who hit him, although it was already crystal clear with all the cameras around.

"Somebody swung, but hey, that's not on me to tell who," Chubb said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "There's cameras out there. I just know, you know what I'm saying, I'm just ready for next week."

At the end of the day, Chubb didn't make a big deal about it.

"It's just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game," Chubb said. "And, you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled."

"Like I said, it was an emotional game. Tempers got flared," Chubb added. "But it is what it is. We flushed it and we onto next week."

A wild scene after a wild finish

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only was it an emotional game that saw some heated moments between players throughout, it was a wild one, also.

After both teams struggled over the first three quarters, each team's offense woke up in the fourth in what was an explosive quarter of play that resulted in the game going into overtime.

The Bills looked like they might find pay dirt on the opening drive of the extra period, but a James Cook fumble thwarted that.

Then, it looked like the Rams would win the game with a field goal, but Greg Rousseau came up huge with a block on the kick and allowed the Bills to fight on.

Thanks to a few big gains on the ground from Josh Allen, the Bills got themselves into field goal range and Tyler Bass did the rest.

With the win, the Bills now improve to 4-1 while the Rams fall to 2-3. And, making matters worse, the Rams also lost their starting left tackle for two games.

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