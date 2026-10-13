Biggest Takeaways From Bills Resilient Week 5 Win Over Rams

Two juggernauts met on Monday Night Football with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. The game got off to a hot start, with Ray Davis taking the opening kickoff back 70 yards to give Buffalo the ball at the Los Angeles 26.

Things slowed down from there, with both defenses playing well. That led to a low-scoring first half, with the Bills going into intermission with a 13-7 lead. In the second half, both teams found their rhythm, with multiple touchdowns each in the final quarter.

In overtime, both teams made huge plays. First, Nate Landman forced a fumble by James Cook, but Greg Rousseau blocked the game-winning field goal attempt. That gave the Bills one final chance, and Tyler Bass knocked in a 45-yard field goal to give them the win. Here are some big takeaways from the huge win.

Missed opportunities early

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox drops a pass in the end zone during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo had a couple of chances to take a commanding lead in the first quarter, but couldn't capitalize. Ray Davis set them up near the red zone, taking the opening kickoff 70 yards to the Los Angeles 26. They had a chance at a touchdown, but Dawson Knox dropped a pass in the end zone. Josh Allen was sacked on the following play, leading to a field goal from Tyler Bass.

The Rams then missed a 50-yard field goal of their own, and the Bills responded with a strong drive. Leaning heavily on James Cook, they went 55 yards on 10 plays but stalled at the Los Angeles five, again settling for a field goal. Two golden opportunities for a touchdown were missed, meaning they went into the second quarter with a 6-0 lead instead of 14-0. That also allowed the Rams to take the 7-6 lead with their first score of the game, which happened right at the eight-minute mark in the second quarter.

Weird first half for Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We all expected fireworks in this one, but that wasn't the case in the first half. Instead, it was a defensive battle with the Bills going into the break with a 13-7 lead. What was more shocking than the score was the stat line. Josh Allen completed just 4-of-7 passing attempts for 60 yards and an interception, compared to 16-of-23 for 99 yards and a touchdown for Matthew Stafford. Buffalo moved the ball well on the ground, with James Cook rushing for 55 yards and Allen going for 21 in the first half, but seeing just four completions was shocking.

O'Cyrus Torrence hustle play

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills took the lead back in the second half when Keon Coleman caught a seven-yard pass to give them a 19-17 advantage. That play would have never happened if not for O'Cyrus Torrence.

Early on that nine-play, 61-yard drive, James Cook fumbled the ball and the Rams were there for the recovery. The officials even signalled that Los Angeles recovered it, but changed the ruling as it was revealed that Torrence was able to wrestle the ball away from everyone under the pile. His fight allowed Buffalo to keep some much-needed momentum and their offense looked completely different after his play.

Fourth-quarter meltdown in secondary

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo took a lead on a five-yard touchdown courtesy of James Cook, but there was enough time on the clock for the Rams to move down the field and tie the game. It was a disappointing drive as the secondary allowed completions of 14 yards, 16 yards, 15 yards, and nine yards before Kyren Williams ran it in from one-yard out to force overtime. That was the third consecutive touchdown drive for the Rams, all in the fourth quarter.

Penalties were a problem all game

Buffalo was undisciplined all night, getting hit with 13 penalties for 112 yards. That was a problem for them, as it gave the Rams far too many free yards while also putting their offense in tough situations all night.

James Cook's fumble problems continue

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook III rushes for a touchdown as Los Angeles Rams safeties Quentin Lake and Kam Curl defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fumbling has been an issue for James Cook throughout the past couple of years, and that's continued this season. He had two fumbles against the Rams, and while Torrence made a great play to get the ball back, the Bills weren't as lucky with his second.

Following a 57-yard reception from Khalil Shakir in overtime, Buffalo was in range to take the lead. That was until Nate Landman (who also forced the first fumble) punched the ball out. Aaron Donald made the recovery, allowing the Rams to get in range for a field goal that nearly won them the game.

Greg Rousseau's resilience paid off

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau celebrates after blocking a field goal during overtime against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we saw with O'Cyrus Torrence, good things happen when you don't give up. All hope seemed lost following the overtime turnover and ensuing Los Angeles drive, but then Greg Rousseau came through with a huge blocked kick.

Of course it's Greg Rousseau with the FG BLOCK 👋🏈pic.twitter.com/C7hzQEnvR6 https://t.co/xBcXpdzMQd — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 13, 2026

He has had a fantastic season and saved the game here for his team. Now, the Bills will turn their attention to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

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