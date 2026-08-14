Jets' Legend Darrelle Revis Floats Idea of Joining Bills' Coaching Staff

It's not often a Hall of Famer publicly pitches to join an NFL coaching staff. But for Darrelle Revis, it's his connection to new Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard that has him expressing interest.

The 2023 Hall of Fame inductee talked to Buffalo Senior Writer Tim Graham of The Athletic to discuss his life currently as an empty-nest father. One thing that came up was his urge to still be around the game as a coach.

But specifically, he shared that he wanted to be able to work with one of his closest teammates from his time with the Jets. Revis said he'd be willing to join Leonhard on his defensive staff "right now."

"Maybe this is my interview where I tell Jim that if he ever needs help, to keep me at the top of the list," said Revis.

Spoke with Darrelle Revis about old Jets teammate Jim Leonhard's defensive mind, and I wasn't prepared for the first-ballot HOFer to declare he wants to work for Leonhard on the Bills' coaching staff.



✍️https://t.co/IhhBwqXDg9 pic.twitter.com/xMbaKZvQGT — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) August 13, 2026

Leonard and Revis's connection

Not only did these two play together in the secondary for three seasons, they are a part of the Jets most recent lore of success.

New York made back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship Game in 2009 and 2010. And while the Jets' offense had several strong pieces, there's no question those teams were led by their defenses. In both seasons, NY posted top-10 defenses under former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan.

Revis got all the headlines as the All-Pro in that secondary. But Leonhard had his most production as a pro with the Jets, as he totaled 184 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries each across three years.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) drops to pass as New York Jets strong safety Jim Leonhard (36) rushes and guard Andy Levitre (67) blocks during the second half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Nov. 6, 2011. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clearly, though, Revis' respect for Leonhard is of the utmost.

“You have a guy like Ray Lewis at linebacker, and the way that he demands the same type of approach to the game from everybody,” said Revis. “That’s what Jim did for us.



“When you replay your career and remember those flashbacks in the huddle and just going to war with your teammates, you always knew Jim had your back.”

Learning from a Hall of Famer

Former New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) lines up against Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) during the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Revis is no doubt one of the best CBs to ever play in the NFL. A four-time first-team All-Pro, 2010s All-Decade selection, Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowler, the Pittsburgh product made his name for his rugged bump-and-run coverage style, earning the nickname "Revis Island."

That style of play is what Leonhard's new-look defense is all about. Especially in comparison to Sean McDermott's zone-heavy system.

So, who better to teach the Bills' secondary this new system than one of the greatest DBs the NFL has ever seen? Well, Revis specifically, whom has a deep admiration for Buffalo's new DC.

“I really loved playing with him. His intellect, his football IQ, the way he communicated," said Revis. "He was just very tuned in and detailed.

"I understand the coaching life and how guys have to relocate and move certain places. But the kids are out of the house. I have time and opportunity to do other things.”



Buffalo Bills defense coordinator Jim Leonhard talks to someone on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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