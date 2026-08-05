Pair of Bills’ Rookies Embodying Jim Leonhard’s Spirit in Camp

The Buffalo Bills broke out the pads on Monday and Tuesday for the first time of training camp, and it was a welcomed sight for fans, coaches, and players alike.

Shorts and t-shirts are fine, but it’s not football.

And, with that said, both the offense and defense ratcheted things up a notch to start the week, especially on Tuesday as the team was in pads for the duration of the entire morning session at St. John Fisher University.

Bills ON SI gave a recap of all the happenings on Day 5 of camp, which can be found right here.

Buffalo Bills players and staff joke around after practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable standouts at St. John Fisher University

In addition to quarterback Josh Allen and new veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore finding their stride early on in August, the Bills have also had a few other players that stood out over the course of the first five practices.

Among the group?

A pair of rookies: former Clemson University EDGE rusher T.J. Parker and former Texas Christian University inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

To put it simply, Parker, who was the team’s top selection of the 2026 NFL Draft at pick No. 35 in the second round, and Elarms-Orr, who was the team’s final fourth-round selection at pick No. 126 behind fellow rookies Jude Bowry (OL) and Skyler Bell (WR), appear to be on the cusp of becoming quality contributors in their inaugural campaigns with Western New York’s favorite football franchise this season.

June 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills rookie inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) trains during Buffalo's mandatory veteran minicamp in the spring. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You’ve got to be able to command the huddle,” Bills’ rookie inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr said when talking to reporters shortly after Tuesday’s practice.

“I do it with a lot of energy, a lot of passion . . . I’m calm, but the moment’s not too big for me. It’s just business as usual. There’s a lot of versatility (on this defense), a lot of moving parts, (and) it requires a lot of extra work outside of the facility to be able to do your job at a high level, but—shoot—I’m all ball.

“Like, when I’m not here, I’m still all about ball”

Elarms-Orr seeking starting role, Parker proving to be quality depth in Pittsford, N.Y.

Buffalo’s fourth-rounder appears to be the cream of the rookie crop thus far, too, as he’s been receiving several starting reps alongside veteran inside linebacker Terrel Bernard since camp opened up last week on Wednesday, July 29.

Fourth-year veteran Dorian Williams is the one-time TCU linebacker’s main competition, but Elarms-Orr appears like he might be separating himself.

Meanwhile, the Bills’ top pick, who finished his collegiate career at Clemson with 126 total tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections in 39 career games from 2023 to 2025 has been “steady eddy” so far in his first NFL training camp.

Buffalo Bills rookie EDGE rusher T.J. Parker (left) gets a few extra drills in after practice with fellow outside linebacker Javon Solomon (right) at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nothing flashy, but hardly anything that one would say has been a negative.

Both players have shown they belong in their current position in the pros, and that fact couldn’t have been more evident on Day Five when the pair of rambunctious rookies were causing plenty of raucous between the white lines on Tuesday morning, both before—and after—the whistle.

Elarms-Orr was the main culprit as he caused quite the large scuffle at camp on Day 5, which can be seen here.

Dec. 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Former Texas Christian University linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr is interviewed by ESPN reporter Dana Boyle after a victory over the USC Trojans in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome last year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither of Buffalo’s rookies will back down—not now—or in regular season

And, on that note, some fans and analysts might frown upon the extracurricular activity.

But, both players are just simply embodying the fighting spirit of new Bills’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who—despite being listed at just 5-foot-8, and roughly 188 pounds during his 10-year NFL playing career—could pack quite a punch.

Leonhard, who coincidentally played for Buffalo from 2005 to 2007 and in 2013, also fought tooth and nail for everything he ever earned in the National Football League and at the collegiate level.

A warrior of sorts, he was an undrafted free-agent signing of the Bills out of the University of Wisconsin.

Sep. 29, 2013; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens WR Marlon Brown (14) gets tackled by former Bills defensive backs Jim Leonhard (35) and Justin Rogers (26) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, while that’s not to say the team’s new coordinator was any sort of instigator during his time in the league, he’s relayed it to his players that they shouldn’t be shy about displaying their passion on a daily basis while the Bills are in training camp in Pittsford, New York.

In fact, according to Parker, Leonhard encourages it.

“(It’s) football, you know what I’m saying? Look, first day of pads, you already know what time it is. Everybody’s intensity is high. Stuff just happens. That’s all I’m going to say for it, but it’s football.

“So, you’ve got to keep going,” Bills’ rookie pass-rusher T.J. Parker said when asked about the recent fight that broke out at camp.

“I’m not (necessarily) going for none of the crazy stuff, you know? Obviously . . . I want to establish myself as a hard-nosed football player who’s going to keep going. And, sometimes emotions get the best out of everybody. So, you’ve just got to handle that, squash that away, and then keep going.

New Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard encourages his defensive players during the opening day of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“(Coach says) don’t let it affect you on the field. So, you’ve got to keep playing. Regardless of what scuffles happen, you’ve got to still go do your job. At the end of the day, this is work. So, you’ve got to keep going.”

The veterans on Leonhard’s defense have taken notice of the two rookies, as well. And, while not totally on board with fighting teammates, they’re certainly not mad about the feistiness.

Not in the least.

“When those pads come on, you know, everybody turns it up a notch. And, at the end of the day, I love the physicality that we’re bringing as a team. We’ve just got to channel it in the right direction,” veteran newcomer Bradley Chubb said on Tuesday.

“Like I was saying, and like coach was saying, you’d rather say ‘chill’ then ‘sic ‘em’. So, we’ve got a team full of ‘sic ‘ems’. That’s a good thing.”

Leonhard and first-year head coach Joe Brady appear to want players who hunt, both on offense and defense.

And, it seems as if the previously mentioned two “young pups” are a couple of hungry dogs about to be unleashed this season.

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