Dalton Kincaid Injury Update: Latest News on Bills TE's Status in Week 6 Game

The Buffalo Bills have an injury concern with tight end Dalton Kincaid in the second half of the Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kincaid got banged up in the third quarter before exiting the field. He was later spotted going into the medical tent to get checked out. He appeared to be favoring his ribs.

Prior to his exit, Kincaid had six receptions for 24 yards on seven targets. He would have had a touchdown, but his scoring catch was negated due to a penalty.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Kincaid's status for the rest of the Week 6 game against the Raiders.

Dalton Kincaid injury update

UPDATE: Great news, as Kincaid has returned to the game.

Certainly a stunning turn of events after it looked like his day might be over when he went to the locker room.

END OF UPDATE

UPDATE: The Bills announced that Kincaid is officially questionable to return with an injury to his ribs.

"Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (ribs) is questionable to return," WGR 550's Sal Capaccio relayed.

The fact that Kincaid went to the locker room is not a good sign for his chances of returning to the game. The good news is, the Bills might not need him with a two-score lead going into the fourth quarter.

END OF UPDATE

After his trip to the medical tent, Kincaid was spotted going off to the locker room to get evaluated more.

Again, we're not sure what exactly Kincaid is dealing with as of this writing. We'll update this page once more information is available.

With Kincaid out for now, the Bills are going to need more work out of Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes.

Cooling off after a hot start

Kincaid was phenomenal over the first two weeks of the season and looked to be well on his way to a career year, with the Bills tight end recording 12 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown in that span.

However, since then, Kincaid has just 10 catches for 78 yards and no touchdowns, numbers that include his Week 6 stats before he exited with his injury.

Kincaid's lack of production has been especially glaring because the Bills have been without their No. 1 wide receiver, DJ Moore, for multiple games this season as he tries to get right after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2 that he re-aggravated in Week 4. Moore has missed each of the last two games with the issue.

"I got to be better," head coach Joe Brady after Week 4. "There's no reason Dalton Kincaid should have two targets, especially with the flow of the game and how that goes. I got to find a way to get the ball in his hands and do a better job of that."

It goes without saying the Bills have to find a way to get Kincaid more involved in the offense. There is just no excuse for how little he has done since his red-hot start.