The Buffalo Bills have a significant question mark at the tight end position in Dalton Kincaid ahead of kickoff on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kincaid, who has been a regular on the injury report this season, did not suit up in Week 11 due to the same thumb and ankle injuries he is listed with this week.

However, he showed progress with three limited practices this week after he did not take part at all the week prior. After turning in those limited practices, Kincaid was given the questionable tag.

Here's what we know about the veteran tight end's chances of suiting up against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving night.

Is Dalton Kincaid playing tonight?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we don't have official confirmation from the team, we do know, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, that Kincaid expects to play.

“I’ll be there Thursday. I’m most likely playing," Kincaid said.

After seeing Kincaid log limited sessions, this is pretty much what we expected with the Chiefs game being massively important. It would've taken a lot for Kincaid not to play.

That said, we're still keeping an eye on inactives for this contest to make sure Kincaid is indeed suiting up. Those will drop around 6:50 p.m. ET with kickoff slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Dalton Kincaid fantasy advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) gains yards after making a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a frustrating season for Kincaid, who started off like he was going to truly break out and become a superstar tight end before crashing back down to Earth.

Kincaid is still having a good season overall, though, with his 487 receiving yards putting him on track to surpass his previous personal best of 673.

Entering Week 12, he also ranks as TE7 overall in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros, which makes Kincaid an every-week starting option, even in shallow leagues.

This week, Kincaid draws a positive matchup against a Chiefs defense ceding the 11th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends, per CBS Sports.

On the down side, the weather is expected to be nasty, and that could limit Kincaid's opportunities in the passing game. We also don't like those conditions for a player who might not be 100%.

Without the weather factor, Kincaid is an easy start. But with the weather expected to be a factor, expectations need to be very tempered and it's not outlandish to start someone else in his place, assuming you have another productive tight end.

Verdict: Start

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —