How Buffalo Bills Can Use NFL Draft to Complete 'Offseason To-Do List'

The NFL Draft gives teams the opportunity to bolster any remaining roster holes remaining after free agency, which is why NFL Media's Kevin Patra gave each team a "to-do list" for the draft.

Patra's plan for the Buffalo Bills includes addressing the lack of talent in the linebacker room, strengthening the pass rush, and adding another target for Josh Allen in the passing game.

Here's how Brandon Beane can complete Patra's to-do list this week.

'Fill hole at linebacker'

Patra explains that "linebacker is the most glaring hole in the middle of [Jim] Leonhard's D," and he's not wrong based on the current state of the depth chart.

With Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson departing (and still available) in free agency, Dorian Williams is currently poised to start opposite Terrel Bernard. Joe Andreessen, Keonta Jenkins, and Jimmy Ciarlo are the only other off-ball linebackers on the team, and offer nothing more than special teams upside at this point in their young careers.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs after the catch as Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and linebacker Dorian Williams (42) defend | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Since the 2026 class appears to be deep at off-ball linebacker, it may be in Beane's best interest to hold off on using a premium pick on a non-premium position, instead selecting a linebacker in the third or fourth round.

Anthony Hill Jr, Josiah Trotter, and Kyle Louis are all projected to go in the range of Buffalo's pick 91, and offer upside as a starter despite their draft projections.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

'Add more pass rush'

Patra acknowledges the addition of Bradley Chubb in free agency, but believes Beane needs to address the position further.

The urgency Beane may feel to draft a defensive lineman could depend on Michael Hoecht's timeline. We previously covered Hoecht's personal timeline for his recovery, declaring his goal of being done by July 1.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45), defensive end Greg Rousseau (50), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) celebrate after a sack | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This draft is rich in quantity for talented edge rushers, but there exists a steep dropoff between after top tier. Furthermore, pass rush, especially edge rusher, is considered a premium position, and has been the driving force behind the Seahawks and Eagles winning the last two Super Bowls.

Even if the Bills trade out of the first round and recoup a second round pick, Beane should be strongly inclined to target the defensive line early.

Keldric Faulk, Zion Young, Malachi Lawrence, and Cashius Howell all have wide projections in terms of draft grades, but any could immediately aid Buffalo's pass rush depth.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

'Land another passing-game weapon'

Similar to edge rusher, the Bills made a significant investment in a wide receiver this offseason, but acquiring DJ Moore can't be the only solution to improving the receiver room.

Although Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Joshua Palmer are projected to start, the Bills have uninspiring depth behind them with an injured Tyrell Shavers, Keon Coleman, and Mecole Hardman as the most notable names.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against Green Bay Packers guard Lecitus Smith (68) | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Right now, the Bills essentially used their second round pick on a wide receiver, so I don't expect another Top 100 pick being dedicated to a position Beane notoriously does not draft in the first three rounds.

Does Beane want a Coleman replacement? Ja'Kobi Lane or Jeff Caldwell could add size and perimeter experience to the wide receiver room and should be available. Otherwise, De'Zhaun Stribling or Josh Cameron could provide reliable hands and position versatility if Joe Brady's belief in Coleman prevails.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA;Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) makes a catch against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images