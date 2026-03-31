Bills HC Joe Brady Sees Big Leap Ahead for WR Keon Coleman

All throughout the 2025 offseason, the Buffalo Bills were singing the praises of Keon Coleman. The second-year receiver flashed his potential the prior season and the coaches felt he was about to make a big leap.

They showed such faith in Coleman that they didn’t target a No. 1 wide receiver. Unfortunately, that proved to be a mistake as Coleman finished the season with just 38 receptions for 404 yards with four touchdowns. He was even a healthy scratch for multiple games, leading to concerns that he could be released this offseason.

Head coach Joe Brady, however, still believes in Coleman. While speaking at the Annual NFL Owners Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, Brady said Coleman isn’t being pushed aside. Brady also praised his work ethic, expressing faith that he can contribute this year.

"The thing with Keon is from a football standpoint, man, his work ethic, his approach, how he's going through it. If Keon just takes care of, and I know I'm talking about his personal, but if he just takes care of himself off the field and he just shows up, he's gonna be good to go. The growth that Keon's gonna have from this year to next, Keon is on our football team," Brady said.

"Keon, I've never said anything negative. I was the first to tell everybody, I wanted Keon Coleman. So Keon's not gonna just be pushed aside. He's gonna continue to develop. And Drew Terrell's gonna have a great plan of, what we're going to do to be able to get him to be the receiver that we ultimately drafted to be."

Joe Brady continues to fully support Keon Coleman.



"Keon's not going to just be pushed aside. He's going to continue to develop and we have a great plan of what we're going to do to be able to get him to be the receiver we ultimately drafted to be."#Bills pic.twitter.com/Ukbq8KJfeN — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) March 31, 2026

It’s hard to buy the Keon Coleman hype again

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Brady is praising Coleman in public, it’s tough to buy what he’s selling. Brady can say things will be different now that he’s the head coach, but he was the offensive coordinator when Coleman was benched this past season.

Brady also has a new WR1 after the Bills traded for DJ Moore. Not only does Moore posses a better resume than Coleman, but he also has experience with Brady dating back to their time together with the Carolina Panthers.

Should the Bills continue to add talent, especially if that happens in the first round of the NFL draft, Coleman’s spot on the team will be in jeopardy.

That scenario seems far more likely, especially after hearing last year about Coleman’s potential to make a leap, only to watch him struggle.

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