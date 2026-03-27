Bills Visit Private Workout for Sleeper Nose Guard Snubbed From Combine

Nose tackle is a position that is starting to gain steam for the Buffalo Bills early on in the upcoming NFL Draft.

But there’s a potential mid-to-late-round option who has been flying under the radar that the Bills recently met face-to-face during a private workout.

Navy’s Landon Robinson visited with the Bills at the session, according to OnSI’s Arye Pulli. The former Midshipmen interior defender is coming off a strong 2025 season and would suit what the Bills are looking for to join their defensive line rotation.

His projection

Robinson didn’t get invited to the NFL Scouting Combine despite earning First Team All-American honors after recording 6.5 sacks for Navy a year ago. The American Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year also finished his senior campaign with 64 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot, 290-pound nose guard generated 34 total pressures as a pass rusher in 13 games, according to Pro Football Focus. At his Navy’s Pro Day in early March, Robinson tallied 30 reps on the bench press, which would have ranked tied for fifth among all players at the combine.

He initially joined the Navy program as a linebacker but converted to the defensive line. Robinson is a bit undersized at interior DT but possesses great strength, freak athleticism and versatility, even catching a few passes at fullback during his pro day performance.

“Being able to have that versatility, that’s what I bring to the table, said Robinson at his pro day, who recorded three rushing attempts on fake punts during his career, averaging 29 yards per attempt.

He added, “All those fake punts that I ran over my career, it’s starting to pay off. So being able to do those fullback drills and show my work and catch a few balls, it was awesome. Really cool.”

Robinson went for a first down after galloping 29 yards on a fake punt to move the chains against Army this past season. Robinson is projected as a Day 3 pick, but his stock is rising quickly.

Strong presence

Robinson could step in and join Ed Oliver, Deone Walker, T.J. Sanders and others at the defensive tackle position. He was a two-time team captain at Navy, and his impressive locker-room presence serves as an additional benefit of his potential selection.

“I’ll rep Navy the rest of my life,” said Robinson. “It’s something that will be an absolute blessing.”

It would be a blessing for the Bills to see a player of Robinson’s caliber fall to them late in the draft.