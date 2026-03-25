Buffalo Bills List of Top-30 Visits Features High-Flying LSU Cornerback

In a draft packed with prospects at the safety position, the Buffalo Bills are expected to consider a future running mate for Cole Bishop.

The Bills signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, and he appears to be the short-term answer in the back end of the Buffalo secondary. However, LSU’s A.J. Haulcy is a prospect the team has its eye on entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Haulcy will meet with the Bills as one of the team’s top-30 visits, according to Commanding the Huddle’s Ryan Fowler, who referred to the former Tigers’ defensive back as a “dynamic athlete” while projecting him to be selected on Day 2 of the draft. The Bills currently hold just one Day 2 selection, No. 91 overall in Round 3.

Collegiate production

Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) returns an interception against Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Haulcy is regarded as an instinctual, decisive defender with ball-hawk ability. The 6-foot, 215-pound DB finished his senior year at LSU with 88 tackles, a forced fumble, three interceptions and four passes defensed. He spent the previous two seasons with Houston, where he recorded five interceptions and eight passes defensed during the 2024 campaign.

“I had five different [defensive coordinators] in my college career, and I feel like these schemes got easier and easier just for my knowledge and what I learned the previous year,” said Haulcy from the NFL Scouting Combine. “And also, my versatility, I feel like it helped me and also my team and also my teammates. Just because I can go from different position to position.”

In his lone season with LSU in 2025, Haulcy played 69% of his defensive snaps at free safety, but he also played 19% in the box and 10% at nickel cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I feel like, with each system, it taught me different things,” he added. “I just feel like going through each system, picking up different things and what could hurt you and what could help you in each coverage and each scheme.”

Bills depth chart

Houston Cougars defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) walks off the field after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old also logged 60 special teams snaps a season ago, which is a plus considering the Bills also brought in veteran Geno Stone as an experienced backup at the safety position. Kick or punt coverage might be Haulcy’s most direct route to playing time if the Bills were to select him.

Using a Day 2 pick on a player who may not contribute defensively right away may seem unwise for a team in the Bills’ position—one with several immediate needs up and down their roster. However, finding a player who can line up alongside Bishop for years to come will be key for the Bills as they forge ahead under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former NFL safety himself.

Haulcy would be a nice future fit, allowing Bishop to roam free and play to his strengths near the line of scrimmage. And who knows, maybe he beats out one of the Bills’ free-agent finds for the starting role.