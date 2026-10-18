Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 6: Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir

The Buffalo Bills struggled to move the ball through the air last week and that had a negative impact on two of the team's top three pass-catchers who were in uniform.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman struggled, with both Bills pass-catchers each posting just one catch for seven yards.

Meanwhile, Shakir had one of his best games of the season with three catches for 80 yards, although he once again failed to find pay dirt and remains scoreless through five contests.

Now, a look at our fantasy football start or sit decisions with each player for this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dalton Kincaid start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates after scoring a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid has been nowhere to be found the last three weeks, with the Bills tight end totaling just four catches for 52 yards in that span, ranking as TE48 overall, per Fantasy Pros. Even worse, Kincaid has two catches for 14 yards the last two weeks.

On the bright side, this is a positive matchup for Kincaid against a Raiders team tied for the fifth-most fantasy points per game given up to tight ends this season, according to CBS Sports.

You can certainly justify sitting Kincaid given what we've seen the last two weeks, especially if you have another tight end who has been more consistent.

But with a shallow pool of options at tighe end, a positive matchup and the potential for Kincaid to return elite production like we saw the first two games, we're running him out there again.

Verdict: Start

Keon Coleman start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman took a step back last week with a lackluster performance after putting up one of the best games of his career in Week 4. But the Bills' third-year wideout still ranks as WR22 overall the last four weeks, which is flex production.

It remains to be seen if DJ Moore will play, but if not we know that two of Coleman's best games this season have come when the veteran wideout left early due to injury. One Bills beat writer doesn't think Moore will play, so take that for what it's worth.

We also know this matchup against the Raiders isn't a scary one, with Las Vegas permitting the 12th-most fantasy points to wide receivers per game in 2026.

If Moore sits, we're deploying Coleman. If Moore plays, you can still justify starting Coleman, but we wouldn't feel as good about it, especially with Shakir coming on strong of late.

Verdict: Start if Moore is ruled out, sit if Moore plays

Khalil Shakir start or sit advice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Moore leaving early in Week 4 and not playing in Week 5, Shakir has been the team's most consistent receiver.

Over the past two games, Shakir has tallied 11 catches for 162 yards, ranking as WR28 in that span, which puts him in the flex conversation.

As we stated, there is a belief that Moore won't play and that only clears the way more for Shakir, who draws a matchup against a Raiders defense giving up the 12th-most fantasy points per contest to receivers.

Shakir is a viable starter in Week 6, but only if Moore is ruled out.

Verdict: Start if Moore is out, sit if Moore plays

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