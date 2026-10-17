One Bills' Reporter Casts Serious Doubt on DJ Moore and Ed Oliver's Statuses For Week 6

The Buffalo Bills once again have two key players uncertain to suit up in Week 6 in wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Moore has been dealing with a sprained AC joint since Week 2 and he did not play last week after re-aggravating the injury in Week 4. Meanwhile, Oliver has been bothered by a knee injury that forced him to miss Week 5, also.

In Week 6, both players are questionable ahead of Sunday after they only logged a single limited practice during the week.

While the questionable tag gives both a chance to play, WGR 550's Sal Capaccio believes neither one will suit up for Buffalo because the team will opt to rest them this week, which will allow for yet another week of rest and rehab with the bye coming up the following week.

"My feeling is no. Not playing, that's my feeling, that he wouldn't play," Capaccio said of Moore. "He wants to play. We know that, right? He wants to play, that's just in his nature.

"But, guys, I mean, they went to L.A. and won a game without him, still scored 37 points... And then, they have a bye next week. It doesn't seem like it's smart to put him on the field unless he's actually truly healthy enough."

Capaccio then said he thinks Oliver is in the "same boat" as Moore in regard to the Bills wanting to get him the extra rest.

When asked about the statuses of Oliver and Moore on Friday, head coach Joe Brady made it clear the team is taking a wait-and-see approach and wouldn't commit to either one playing.

"They've been doing a lot on the side. They've been doing all the walkthroughs and everything. It was good to get them out here today, and just being able to move around," Brady said. "We'll see how they field coming off the field. Look at it on tape. See what it looked like and have discussions. I say it every week, if they're ready to go, they're gonna play."

Should Bills sit Moore and Oliver in Week 6?

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This make sense on both accounts. The Bills are sitting at 4-1 and have the luxury of taking the long-term approach and sitting two of their best players to make sure they're healthy the rest of the way and avoid more serious issues.

It's especially important the Bills take this approach with Moore, who may not be fully healthy the rest of the season based on a report last week from NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

"Bills WR DJ Moore is inactive tonight vs. Rams after aggravating AC sprain in his left shoulder," Wolfe reported on Moore after he was officially inactive in Week 5. "Hope is more rest will help him with shoulder throughout the season."

Adding to all that, the Bills are fully capable of beating a struggling Las Vegas Raiders team without Moore and Oliver on the field.

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