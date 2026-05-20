Four Free Agent Linebackers That Could Be This Year's Shaq Thompson for Buffalo Bills

It's never too late to add free agents during the offseason. On June 10 last year, the Buffalo Bills signed linebacker Shaq Thompson, who became an instrumental part of the defense down the stretch last season.

Off-ball linebacker is a clear weak point on the roster, with questions regarding the penciled-in starters and the lack of experience for the depth of the group. Adding a proven veteran to the mix, even simply as an insurance policy, would greatly benefit the team's outlook at the position.

Here are four potential linebackers Buffalo could sign to be this offseason's version of Shaq Thompson.

Bobby Okereke

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The former New York Giant is only 29 years old, turning 30 this summer, meaning he still has plenty of good football ahead of him.

Okereke started all 17 games last season, logging 143 total tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defended. His 69.6 completion percentage and 84.8 passer rating allowed when in coverage were the second-lowest marks of his career. However, he did record the worst missed tackle percentage of his career at 13%.

Spotrac's market value for Okereke is $12.1 million, but perhaps the Bills could get a post-draft discount if the veteran lasts much longer without a contract offer.

Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024 | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pratt started in four games as a Raider and 12 as a Colt in 2025, but is most known for his six years spent with the Cincinatti Bengals prior to that.

The thirty-year-old tallied 126 total tackles, an INT, and 10 passes defended last season. He had a missed tackle rate of just 5.4%, and allowed a career-low 66.2 percentage of targets caught while in coverage.

Spotrac's market value for Pratt is a modest $2.9 million. While he doesn't possess the same upside as Okereke, his experience alone would elevate the floor of the LB room.

Bobby Wagner

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The future Hall-of-Famer is still available in free agency, and it's likely due to the fact that he'll turn 36 before the start of the season. However, he's shown no indication that he's hanging up the cleats, meaning football fans should expect to see the legend somewhere in 2026.

Despite his age, Wagner still compiled an impressive 2025 campaign, which included 162 combined tackles, two interceptions, and 4.5 sacks. His 4.8% missed tackle rate and 52 defensive stops align with numbers from his prime during the 2010s, and his coverage numbers haven't faltered.

Wagner signed a one-year, $9 million contract last offseason, and is projected to land in a similar range once again, with Spotrac's market value at $7.7 million.

Shaq Thompson

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) intercepts the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Could this offseason's Shaq Thompson be...Shaq Thompson?

The 32-year-old hasn't been signed yet this offseason, but demonstrated more than enough proof of concept as a Bill in 2025 to merit a contract from a team. The question becomes whether or not he's the type of linebacker Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard would want. If Sean McDermott was still the head coach of the Buffalo Bills, it would be much more likely that Thompson was back in the 716 for another season.

After signing a veteran minimum contract around this time last offseason, Spotrac's market value is only about $1 million more, listing him at a $2.4 million average annual value projection.