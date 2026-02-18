Jim Kelly, Josh Allen Lead Bills' Quarterbacks in All-Time NFL Rankings

Bleacher Report released its ranking of the top 99 quarterbacks in NFL history, a bold and challenging list to curate with players spanning across nearly a century of professional football.

To no surprise, Jim Kelly and Josh Allen are the top-rated Buffalo Bills QBs, with former Bills Daryle Lamonica, Drew Bledsoe, and Jack Kemp also making the list.

Here's how the former Bills ranked on the all-time list.

22 — Jim Kelly

The Hall of Famer that led the Bills to four-straight Super Bowls, it's easy to see why Kelly cracked the top quarter of the list. He controversially sits over Allen as the highest ranked Buffal signal caller, but his longevity and numerous appearances in the Super Bowl are what gives him the edge for Bleacher Report.

They claim that "an argument could be made that Jim Kelly is the most successful quarterback of the Super Bowl era to never lift a Lombardi Trophy."

"One of the most prolific passers of the '80s and '90s, Kelly was an in-game tactician and a master of uptempo offense. He racked up 35,467 yards and 237 touchdowns in only 11 seasons," they write.

Kelly's highest ranking among the surveyed panel was 16th, with his lowest ranking 43rd.

Jan 30, 1994; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (12) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome. | James D. Smith-Imagn Images

35 — Josh Allen

Allen is arguably too low considering his historic production and record-setting touchdown pace, but the future Hall of Famer will likely move up on this ranking as he records more MVP-caliber seasons in the back-half of his career.

Bleacher Report explains that Allen has "taken the baton from Cam Newton as the NFL's Superman quarterback," as he has "become accustomed to posting video-game numbers" in his career.

He was the youngest and fastest player to reach 300 total touchdowns, establishing a pace that puts him "on track to be a Hall of Famer," according to BR.

Allen's highest ranking was 20th and lowest ranking was 50th from the panel.

Bills Josh Allen leaps to the end zone in a nine-yard touchdown run after getting the ball passed back to him from Amari Cooper during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

48 — Daryle Lamonica

Lamonica is more known for his eight seasons with the Raiders than his four years in Buffalo. From 1963 to 1966, he started just four games for the Bills, winning all four.

After the Bills traded him to the Raiders, he turned into an All Pro player, earning two first-team selections with Oakland.

His highest ranking was 22 and lowest ranking was 64.

Nov 3, 2013; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills former player Daryle Lamonica before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ralph Wilson Stadium | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

51 — Drew Bledsoe

The former Patriot spent three seasons with the Bills, starting all 48 games for Buffalo. He accumulated 10,151 passing yards and 55 touchdowns from 2002 to 2004, earning a Pro Bowl nod in his first year with the team.

Bleacher Report described his stint with the Bills as a "solid second act."

His highest ranking was 36th, and lowest was 79th.

Oct 31, 2004; Orchard Park, NY, USA: FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills quarterback Drew Bledsoe (11) looks to throw against the Arizona Cardinals at Ralph Wilson Stadium | Imagn Images

60 — Jack Kemp

A franchise legend, Kemp's best years were in Buffalo, leading the Bills for the majority of the '60s while the team was still in the AFL.

He threw for 14,498 yards and 74 touchdowns while leading the Bills to two AFL championships, becoming a historic icon for the AFL "as one of 20 players to play all 10 seasons of its existence," according to BR.

Kemp's highest ranking was 22 and lowest was 98.

Sep 10, 1967; Buffalo, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jack Kemp (15) in action against the New York Jets at War Memorial Stadium | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Snub — Joe Ferguson

One of the best quarterbacks in franchise history, Ferguson didn't crack the top 99.

Through his 17-year career, he threw for 29,817 yards and 196 touchdowns, 58th and T-57th respectively. Despite receiving no accolades in his career, he led the league in passing touchdowns in 1975 and passing yards in 1977.

His score on Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame Monitor is 36.52, or 84th among QBs, another indication that the former Bill belonged on the list.