Bills Touted as Top Super Bowl Contender Among Ringless Franchises

The Buffalo Bills are one of 12 franchises that have never won the Super Bowl. They had multiple opportunities, making it to the Super Bowl four consecutive times in the early 1990s, but they fell short each time.

Following years of rebuilding, they put together a strong roster, led by quarterback Josh Allen, and have been considered Super Bowl contenders for several years now. They've been unable to get back to the title game, however, which led to some big changes this offseason.

MORE: Buffalo Bills Add Two-Time Super Bowl Coach to Joe Brady's Staff

Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott and promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady as his replacement. Brady now faces a "win-now" situation with the Bills, but the good news is that he has the talent to win.

Josh Allen gives the Bills hope for a title run, but for how long?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaves the field after the first play against the Jets. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport agrees, placing Buffalo atop his rankings of the 12 NFL teams still chasing their first Super Bowl title. He says the main reason they have hope is, of course, Josh Allen.

"The Hope: Quarterback Josh Allen, who has been easily the most valuable player in the NFL this decade, according to Pro Football Reference's AV metric, still gives Buffalo as high a ceiling as any team in football," Davenport wrote.

MORE: Two Superstar Free-Agent WRs Buffalo Bills should pursue, per NFL analyst

Davenport also said the window is slowly closing, with Allen turning 30. He also has concerns with their current cap situation.

"The Hurdle: They seem to be banging their heads against the wall. Allen is a star, but he'll be 30 this spring and is yet to sniff a Super Bowl for a team that regularly falls short in January and has slowly bled talent elsewhere. The Bills have made a significant but curious change at head coach, but that doesn't alter the fact that they'll again lack draft and real-world capital this offseason."

Odds for all 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook III runs during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the odds for all 12 franchises that have yet to bring home a Lombardi Trophy, in order of their current odds via Bleacher Report.

12. Arizona Cardinals: +20000

11. Cleveland Browns: +15000

10. Tennessee Titans: +10000

9. Carolina Panthers: +10000

8. Atlanta Falcons: +8000

7. Minnesota Vikings: +6000

6. Cincinnati Bengals: +2800

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000

4. Houston Texans: +1900

3. Los Angeles Chargers: +1400

2. Detroit Lions: +1400

1. Buffalo Bills: +1100

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.