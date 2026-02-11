Bills Listed Among Top Threats to Dethrone Seahawks as Super Bowl Champions

Even when their play wasn't consistent, the Buffalo Bills were seen as a threat in the AFC. That's always going to be the case when you have a superstar under center like Josh Allen.

The 2024 NFL MVP always gives the Bills a chance to win, which is why this past season was so disheartening. Buffalo was unable to take advantage of a favorable playoff schedule, leading to the dismissal of Sean McDermott, who was replaced by Joe Brady.

Now with a revamped coaching staff, Buffalo will once again be one of the favorites to win the AFC and get to the Super Bowl. The presence of Allen gives them that opportunity, which is why Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon ranks the Bills as the fourth biggest threat to the Seattle Seahawks hopes of repeating as Super Bowl Champions.

While Gagnon praises Allen, he asks whether the coaching change will make enough of a difference. He also says their current cap situation will make it tough to keep their pending free agents, let alone add to their roster.

"Incoming DC Jim Leonhard can bolster a defense that remains quite talented, but the cap-strapped Bills are likely to take some hits in free agency and the offensive line could be hit by a loss of continuity," Gagnon wrote. "Too much may be falling on Allen, who also faces mounting pressure over his big-game letdowns. But they still may be the best by default in a transitioning AFC."

Bills are the biggest threat in the AFC in 2026

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fakes the handoff to running back James Cook III against the New England Patriots. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

What stands out about Gagnon's rankings is the Bills' place in the AFC. They're the only team in their conference to crack the top five, with the next biggest threat being the Baltimore Ravens at No. 6 and the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 7.

There are three teams ahead of Buffalo, all in the NFC. The 2024 Super Bowl Champions, Philadelphia Eagles, are third with the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2) and Los Angeles Rams (No. 1) ahead of them.

As for the team that upset Buffalo in the Divisional Round, the Denver Broncos, they're ninth in these rankings with Gagnon unsold on Bo Nix. The team that lost to the Seahawks, the New England Patriots, are 11th. Gagnon believes they are flawed and were exposed during their loss to the Seahawks.