Bills' Not So Great Injury Update on Penn State Rookie DL Out With Neck Issue

It was going well for the Buffalo Bills' fifth-round rookie defensive lineman until late in the preseason finale.

Capping a noticeable progression that began when the Bills used the No. 181 overall selection on him, Penn State product Zane Durant performed well over 23 defensive snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 27.

Durant, who was right behind Ed Oliver as a second-teamer on the Bills' unofficial depth chart, accounted for two solo tackles and one quarterback hit in the 28-27 comeback win before hitting an end-of-summer road block.

As confirmed by Bills' general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday in Orchard Park, Durant suffered an injury to his neck area during exhibition action.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Zane Durant (92) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Lew Nichols III (35) during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're gonna need a little more time to kind of see how he progresses. We were excited where he was heading, and we'll just kind of take that one day, one week at a time," said Beane.

In trimming their active roster down to the 53-man limit on Sunday, the Bills saved a spot by placed Durant onto Injured Reserve. That designation requires the rookie to miss at least the first four games of the season.

"He got his neck [hurt] in that game. It's kind of a stinger type issue without going too crazy into it," said Beane. That's one of those ones, when you get the neck and the head, not that I'm a doctor, but I think that one's gonna take a little time to resolve itself."

Durant displayed great durability during his time competing for Penn State. Starting with 13 appearances as a true freshman in 2022, he played 56 career games. It's worth noting that Bills' first-year offensive assistant Trace McSorley was on the PSU staff last year.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Davis (37) runs with the ball and is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Zane Durant (92) during the second half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hope for Zane Durant to return sooner than later

The undersized, but athletic Durant showed potential in defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme during preseason game action.

Durant appeared in all three exhibition contests. He logged 28 defensive reps in the August 15 opener against the Carolina Panthers, making three tackles. On August 22, he recorded one tackle and drew an offensive holding penalty over 20 snaps against the Cleveland Browns.

Bills Jalon Kilgore laughs and sings along to a song playing, “Shout,” while walking on the field with a laughing Zane Durant before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landon Jackson and Greg Gaines will likely pick up any snaps that Buffalo had been earmarking for Durant, who may not be out much longer than mandated.

"I don't think it's out of the question that he could be back when the rules allow, which the earliest would be Game 5. I don't think that's off the table," said Beane.

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