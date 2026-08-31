Joe Brady, Bills Look to Join Rare NFL Air After Undefeated Preseason

An undefeated preseason is not a bad start for Joe Brady's first three games as Buffalo Bills head coach. But does it foreshadow what's to come for them in 2026?

Not necessarily. The Bills are looking to join a rare group in NFL history. Only the 2003 New England Patriots and 2013 Seattle Seahawks have won the Super Bowl after undefeated preseasons. It's a staggering NFL fact that almost feels off.

But when you really think of it, there are so many factors when you consider the preseason. Some teams play their starters, while others don't. Some rosters are deeper than others, meaning starting-level players may be seeing the bulk of the action in preseason action versus more depleted teams.

Regardless, Buffalo is looking to join in on some NFL history by achieving this feat.

Buffalo goes a perfect 3-0 in the preseason ✅



A sign of things to come?



Bills Over 14.5 Wins is +1000 👀 pic.twitter.com/HHIkZz03oF — Covers Football (@Covers_Football) August 28, 2026

Cream of the crop

The Bills were also joined by the Rams, Ravens and Bengals as the only undefeated preseason teams in 2026. That could be a sign of things to come, as all but the Bengals sit atop the NFL's best odds to win Super Bowl LXI.

What was the X-factor for Buffalo? Maybe it was Brady being at the helm, bringing in a new staff with trusted veteran coordinators Pete Carmichael and Jim Leonhard, plus a new crop of talent on the roster.

He sparingly played starters and managed players throughout training camp. That paid dividends, too, as the player injury rate declined this preseason.

But will that be enough for the Bills to get to the big game in February? Other stats show just how misleading preseason records can be.

Other NFL preseason history

Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undefeated preseasons do not always mean success. In fact, both the winless Browns and Lions from 2017 and 2008 went undefeated in their respective preseasons.

Taking it even further, both Washington in 1982 and the LA Rams in 2021 both went winless in the preseason before going on to win Super Bowls.

So, what does the preseason really mean? Maybe nothing. It's probably safe to assume Buffalo won't end up having as disastrous a season as '17 Cleveland and '08 Detroit had, though.

But maybe they can follow the trend the '03 Patriots and '13 Seahawks set.

the buffalo bills have defeated the preseason — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 28, 2026

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