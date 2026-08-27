Joe Brady Explains How Bills' Weakness Under Sean McDermott Became Position of Strength

It was a consistent theme throughout Sean McDermott's head coaching tenure — the Buffalo Bills' pass rush was routinely invisible when needed most.

With McDermott insistent on sending only four rushers toward the opposing quarterback, the Bills, excluding an eight-week stretch before Von Miller's 2022 ACL tear, were largely ineffective while trying to apply pressure.

In a fitting end to the McDermott era, Buffalo totaled only one sack over the course of two full playoff games plus an overtime period.

This season, however, it's promises to be different under rookie head coach Joe Brady. The remixed position group, coupled with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's attack-based 3-4 scheme, shows potential for increased production.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball with Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) in pursuit during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Going into this offseason, it was a lot of questions about that outside linebacker room just in general. The depth we've been able to add to it, both in the draft and through free agency, has made that one of the strengths of our team."

The Bills made four sacks against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener. They logged only one sack in the August 22 road game, but put noticeable pressure on Cleveland Browns' quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson throughout the 31-7 win.

Bills' OLB additions making noise

The Bills made major additions to the position group through both free agency and the NFL Draft.

First, they signed former No. 5 overall draft pick Bradley Chubb, who totaled 8.5 sacks for a bad Miami Dolphins' team in 2025.

The 30-year-old Chubb, who was selected two picks prior to Josh Allen in 2018, has made his presence felt on the practice field and in Buffalo's locker room. We wrote about how Allen has noticed the veteran edge rusher's impact.

Bills linebackers Bradley Chubb, 9, and Andre Jones Jr. get in extra work at the end of day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Next, the Bills used an early second-round draft pick on Clemson edge rusher TJ Parker, who joined Chubb for offseason workouts during their time away from the team facility.

"TJ's in a great place. He knows who he is. That's the fun part. You get a pass rusher, an outside linebacker that he understands the strengths of his game and how to play to them," said Leonhard earlier this week.

Last time out, Parker accounted for two tackles and one quarterback hit over 22 snaps against the Cleveland Browns. In the opener against the Carolina Panthers, he made one solo sack while seeing 20 total reps on defense.

"He put in a ton of work in the offseason with his body and his understanding of the playbook. I think from Day 1 of camp he's been able to play at a high level," said Leonhard.

Bills T.J. Parker runs a drill during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Pittsford | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills' depth may push Mike Danna off roster

Chubb and Parker join former first-rounder Greg Rousseau and chess piece Michael Hoecht as roster locks at the edge rusher positions.

The Bills are fortunate to get Hoecht back as early as they have from his mid-season Achilles tear, giving Leonhard a core four to build upon.

Then, there's Javon Solomon, a 2024 fifth-round pick who appears destined for the fifth OLB spot.

Buffalo could keep as many as six of its eight outside linebackers on the 53-man roster although five seems like the more plausible number.

"There's guys that have earned the right to be here that just don't have a spot," said Leonhard although he was specifically referring to the outside linebackers room.

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) forces a fumble as he sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mike Danna, who won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, is potentially one of those guys without a spot. Since signing in May, Danna has been primarily taking third-team reps.

The pieces appear to fit nicely for Leonhard on paper. Next comes the hard part as the Bills must show this newfound strength when the games begin to matter.

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