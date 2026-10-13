Rob Gronkowski Finally Apologizes for Dirty Hit That Concussed Bills' All-Pro in 2017

Rob Gronkowski made one of the dirtiest plays on a Buffalo Bills player in team history. And nearly a decade later, he's trying to make amends for his actions.

During a Week 13 matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the 2017 NFL season, the Buffalo native earned a myriad of more haters for an uncalled-for hit on Bills' star rookie Tre'Davious White.

Not only did he drop an unnecessary elbow, White missed the rest of the game with a concussion.

Gronk now realizes that that action was a mistake. But he did so out of frustration with NFL officials, not necessarily White.

The apology might cancel itself out here, @gronk 😂 pic.twitter.com/oeNcZnkYaF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2026

"I wish I went after the referee, verbally, instead of attacking Tre'Davious White," said Gronk to his colleagues on the NFL on FOX pregame show. "Defenders were dropping all over me throughout that season. And for that play right there, Tre'Davious White held me three times; there was no flag on the play, he caught the interception. And I was so frustrated with the referees that I elbow-dropped Tre'Davious White.

"So, I'm sorry, Tre'Davious White. I should've elbow-dropped the ref."

Half-hearted apology

The apology would have felt more meaningful if Gronk had not also placed blame on White for his play that led up to it. He claims that White's third career INT had more to do with him interferring with the future Hall of Fame TE than him being able to cover him well.

You can review the tape yourself and make a decision on whether the rookie CB played it cleanly or if he was rewarded with an uncalled PI call. So, no, he was not mad at White to begin with. But he acknowledges that if he had gotten the PI call too, he would not have been upset with the refs and would not have taken it out on the LSU product.

But this all coincides with Gronk trying to reconnect with his hometown team.

Dec 3, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs the ball after a catch during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. | USA TODAY Sports

Making amends with Buffalo

This confession from Gronk comes two weeks after he became one with Bills Mafia during the pregame coverage of Buffalo hosting the Chargers in Week 3.

"They love me so much they're allowing me to be part of all the tailgating traditions," while shooting a segment with legendary Bills Mafia member Ken 'Pinto Ron' Johnson. "It's like time heals all wounds."

Gronk, who wore his high school jersey from his playing days in Western New York, lost a lot of fans after his unsportsmanlike play against White. But his recent apology may bring some back for the Buffalo native.

Live in Orchard Park, Gronk is living it up with Bills Mafia!@BuffaloBills | @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/wDN31dMopd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026

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