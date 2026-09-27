Biggest Takeaways From Bills Ugly Week 3 Win vs. Chargers

The Buffalo Bills were home for the second consecutive week and had 10 days to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers. It didn't seem as though they had that much time, with Buffalo coming out flat in this one and falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.

Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre said this one could be a closer contest than it seemed, and he was proven correct as the Bills spent most of the game playing from behind. After a comedy of errors throughout the first three quarters, Buffalo finally took a 17-13 lead with roughly 7:30 minutes to play in the game.

Somehow, they were still able to escape with a 24-16 win despite having five turnovers and a plethora of penalties. There was a lot to take away from this one, and let's start with the fumbling issues that carried over from 2025.

The fumbling problems continue for James Cook

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook led the NFL in rushing yardage last year with 1,621 yards. While that was impressive, he also had a major issue with ball security. Cook fumbled it six times, giving him 12 for his career entering this season.

On Sunday, the fumbling problem reared its head once again with Cook fumbling the ball on the very first snap of the game. Los Angeles picked up the loose ball and was able to take an early 7-0 lead. Cook rebounded with 154 yards and a touchdown, which iced the game, but he can't keep coughing it up.

Josh Allen proved he is human

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to find anyone who was playing better than Josh Allen through the first two games of the season. He was picking teams apart with his legs and arms, helping the Buffalo offense put up points in a hurry.

That wasn't the case this weekend, with Allen struggling mightily to start this game. An early fumble by James Cook and some offensive miscues led to Allen pressing. Because of that, he threw two interceptions in the first half. He also had a chance to cut the lead to 10-7, but completely overthrew DJ Moore in the end zone, and the Bills had to settle for a 28-yard field goal.

Allen continued to struggle, turning it over with a fumble in the second half as part of their five turnover effort. Buffalo somehow got the win, but Allen was far from his best.

Bills need to do something at cornerback

Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun makes a tackle on Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Benford was a standout corner in 2025, but hasn't hit his stride yet in 2026. He surrendered a few tough passes, but his biggest mistake was a holding penalty in the end zone, which erased an interception by C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

To be fair, Benford isn't the only cornerback still trying to find his footing under Jim Leonhard. Maxwell Hairston, Dee Alford, and Davison Igbinosun have all had their share of issues. One of the prime examples was on the first scoring drive of the second half when the Bills allowed Ladd McConkey to haul in a 19-yard reception on third-and-15.

The defensive front is getting pressure, but the back end has to hold its own. Through three games, that hasn't been the case. And with Christian Benford suffering an apparent foot injury in this one, the Bills have to do something to find a spark at cornerback.

Joe Brady must learn how to stop the bleeding

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady walks the sidelines while coaching against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything seemed to go in Buffalo's favor in Week 1 and Week 2, but that wasn't the case against Los Angeles. The Bills struggled from the opening kickoff, turning the ball over three times in the first half alone.

They were fortunate enough to tie things up at 10, but had another turnover when Dalton Kincaid fumbled during their first possession of the second half. That was followed by Allen losing a fumble on the following drive, the fifth of the day for Buffalo.

Whether it was turnovers or penalties, the mental gaffes seem to come in waves. Joe Brady, who is still new as a head coach, has to learn the best way to settle his team down and stop the bleeding when things begin to go off the rails. They can't always count on comebacks in the fourth quarter when they play as sloppily as they did on Sunday.

Greg Rousseau early DPOY candidate

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau reacts during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jim Leonhard's defensive scheme is exactly what Greg Rousseau needed to become a star. The sixth-year defender has never recorded more than eight sacks in a season and is already approaching that mark after three games.

Rousseau had two sacks in each of the first two games and added two more in this one. That gives him six sacks in three games, and as Bills On SI writer John Green recently wrote, Rousseau's play is masking a lot of deficiencies on defense for Buffalo, making him an early candidate for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

It's also fair to say the Bills might not be 3-0 if not for the way Rousseau has played this season.

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