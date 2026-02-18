Buffalo Politician Claims Graffiti at Bills' New Stadium Was Inside Job

The Buffalo Bills’ new Highmark Stadium was in the news this week, and not for good reason.

Graffiti was reported to have been spread throughout the massive construction site on Abbott Road, leading to a shutdown of construction to remove the markings that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz described as “pornographic,” according to WGRZ.

“They have to rip it apart and re-do some of these areas, and this is not just one occurrence,” said Poloncarz. “It has unfortunately happened multiple times.”

The new Buffalo Bill’s stadium on May 27, 2025 from the west side of the stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inside Job

Poloncarz then explained why he feels the graffiti is coming from someone from inside the sizable employment force that has worked on the structure.

“We believe it actually is someone who has been working on the site because to get into the locations where the graffiti was at, you have to have a pass and you have to be able to enter,” he told WGRZ.

Poloncarz added, “There’s suspicion other people know who did this. And if they believe they will get a reward, they will turn in that individual,” said the County Executive. “Someone did something that maybe they thought was funny, but it wasn’t. And they’re gonna be held responsible for their actions.”

The new Buffalo Bill’s stadium looms over the current Highmark Stadium on May 27, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not first time

According to WGRZ’s report, various instances in which graffiti has been displayed inside the Bills’ new stadium have popped up in recent days, including in locker room and suite areas, leading the Erie County Sheriff's Office to get involved.

“We did not want to see construction stopped, but they need to stop and see what’s going on and apprehend the individual doing this,” said Poloncarz.

The $2 billion stadium is still expected to be completed on time this summer and will host the Bills’ season opener this fall. The new structure features a heated field, heated roof and many other amenities aimed at making the fan experience much more suitable for a long winter season.

The Bills’ first opponent of the 2026 season remains unknown. However, their home opponents for next season include the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.