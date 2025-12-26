Buffalo Bills announce important update on new Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills made an important announcement on Friday as the opening of the new Highmark Stadium draws closer.

Many fans have been trying to get their hands on season tickets for the first season in the team's new home, and this week’s revelation significantly impacts those interested in owning their piece of history.

Construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025. This is the view from one of the end zone’s looking out into the stadium. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All sales final

The Bills announced that Personal Seat Licenses for the new stadium have officially sold out, with an overwhelming surge from Bills Mafia leading to the quick distribution of PSLs, a requirement for season-ticket holders in the new Highmark Stadium.

A total of 54,000 PSLs were sold, per WGRZ. The new Bills stadium will hold around 61,000 fans, about 10,000 fewer than the current stadium.

Costs for PSLs initially ranged anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 for club and lower-bowl seating. But later, those numbers dropped to a more affordable range of $750 to $1,000 for less prime seat locations.

Built for Buffalo. Embraced by Buffalo.



A seating and priority list update on new Highmark Stadium: https://t.co/wx1BdTeuTH pic.twitter.com/nw2tp8NuSq — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 26, 2025

According to the Buffalo News, there are around 7,000 fans remaining on the waitlist for season tickets, while 75% of the team’s current season-ticket holders renewed their tickets for the upcoming season. The sale of PSLs raised $260 million, exceeding the expected total of $225 million.

"Selling out the PSL's in the new stadium is another milestone for the project," said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Bills EVP & Chief Operating Officer, per the team website. "Thank you to the NFL's best fans for their tremendous support as we look ahead to opening this world-class facility in 2026. The process was focused on ensuring every season ticket member who wanted to move into the new stadium had that opportunity, so we are thrilled so many of our fans are coming with us.”

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis signs autograhps for children before their game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Priority shopping

The Bills are encouraging fans to join their priority list, which gives access to those who were unable to obtain season tickets as soon as they become available. Other benefits for priority list members include first access to standing-room tickets, playoff ticket pre-sale opportunities and Bills Store discounts.

For those wishing to join the priority list, you can do so by placing a $150 deposit per seat at BuffaloBills.com/PriorityList.

