Buffalo Bills announce important update on new Highmark Stadium
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills made an important announcement on Friday as the opening of the new Highmark Stadium draws closer.
Many fans have been trying to get their hands on season tickets for the first season in the team's new home, and this week’s revelation significantly impacts those interested in owning their piece of history.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills' position group again near best in NFL in key area
All sales final
The Bills announced that Personal Seat Licenses for the new stadium have officially sold out, with an overwhelming surge from Bills Mafia leading to the quick distribution of PSLs, a requirement for season-ticket holders in the new Highmark Stadium.
A total of 54,000 PSLs were sold, per WGRZ. The new Bills stadium will hold around 61,000 fans, about 10,000 fewer than the current stadium.
Costs for PSLs initially ranged anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000 for club and lower-bowl seating. But later, those numbers dropped to a more affordable range of $750 to $1,000 for less prime seat locations.
According to the Buffalo News, there are around 7,000 fans remaining on the waitlist for season tickets, while 75% of the team’s current season-ticket holders renewed their tickets for the upcoming season. The sale of PSLs raised $260 million, exceeding the expected total of $225 million.
"Selling out the PSL's in the new stadium is another milestone for the project," said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Bills EVP & Chief Operating Officer, per the team website. "Thank you to the NFL's best fans for their tremendous support as we look ahead to opening this world-class facility in 2026. The process was focused on ensuring every season ticket member who wanted to move into the new stadium had that opportunity, so we are thrilled so many of our fans are coming with us.”
MORE: Josh Allen-Jalen Hurts matchup will be NFL first during Bills vs. Eagles in Week 17
Priority shopping
The Bills are encouraging fans to join their priority list, which gives access to those who were unable to obtain season tickets as soon as they become available. Other benefits for priority list members include first access to standing-room tickets, playoff ticket pre-sale opportunities and Bills Store discounts.
For those wishing to join the priority list, you can do so by placing a $150 deposit per seat at BuffaloBills.com/PriorityList.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky