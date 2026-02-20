Six-Figure Reward Offered for Buffalo Bills' Stadium Graffiti Information
The Buffalo Bills’ new stadium graffiti drama continues.
After the new Highmark Stadium was vandalized over the weekend, the construction company in charge of managing the construction of the structure, Gilbane-Turner, has announced it is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
“Personally, I’m annoyed and disappointed,” said Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo Building and Construction Trades Council, per Audacy.
“Let’s face it, $100,000 is a lot of money,” said Brown, who added that he believes a significant reward will greatly influence those who may know who committed the crimes at the Abbott Road site.
The graffiti impacted several interior areas of the stadium, including locker room and suite areas and has delayed construction efforts since Monday, per Audacy.
Inside Job
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz previously stated his belief that the vandalism, which has been conducted amid several incidents, was an inside job.
“We believe it actually is someone who has been working on the site because to get into the locations where the graffiti was at, you have to have a pass and you have to be able to enter,” he told WGRZ.
He added, “There’s suspicion other people know who did this. And if they believe they will get a reward, they will turn in that individual.”
The County Executive was adamant that he and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, which has started an investigation, will not rest until the culprit or culprits are brought to justice.
“Someone did something that maybe they thought was funny, but it wasn’t,” said Poloncarz. “And they’re gonna be held responsible for their actions.”
Still on time
Despite the forced work stoppage, the stadium is still expected to open on time in July and be ready for the Bills’ season opener this fall. Per Audacy, the stadium is more than 87% complete.
That’s exciting news for Bills fans, who gobbled up season tickets as soon as they became available. The team announced in December it had sold out of its Personal Seat License (PSL) inventory for the 2026 season. The new stadium is expected to have around 62,000 seats, while over 54,000 PSLs were sold.
The fan base is chomping at the bit to get a chance to head into the team's new digs. It's good news the recent vandalism has not delayed the timeline for the stadium's completion.
