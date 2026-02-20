The Buffalo Bills’ new stadium graffiti drama continues.

After the new Highmark Stadium was vandalized over the weekend, the construction company in charge of managing the construction of the structure, Gilbane-Turner, has announced it is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“Personally, I’m annoyed and disappointed,” said Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo Building and Construction Trades Council, per Audacy.

“Let’s face it, $100,000 is a lot of money,” said Brown, who added that he believes a significant reward will greatly influence those who may know who committed the crimes at the Abbott Road site.

RELATED: Construction of Bills' New Stadium Stopped After Secure Locations Compromised

Construction crews install the first panels on the stadium exterior as work continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The graffiti impacted several interior areas of the stadium, including locker room and suite areas and has delayed construction efforts since Monday, per Audacy.

Inside Job

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz previously stated his belief that the vandalism, which has been conducted amid several incidents, was an inside job.

“We believe it actually is someone who has been working on the site because to get into the locations where the graffiti was at, you have to have a pass and you have to be able to enter,” he told WGRZ.

He added, “There’s suspicion other people know who did this. And if they believe they will get a reward, they will turn in that individual.”

The County Executive was adamant that he and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, which has started an investigation, will not rest until the culprit or culprits are brought to justice.

MORE: Buffalo Politician Claims Graffiti at Bills' New Stadium Was Inside Job

The new Buffalo Bill’s stadium construction continues on May 27, 2025 and is expected to be ready for next year’s season. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Someone did something that maybe they thought was funny, but it wasn’t,” said Poloncarz. “And they’re gonna be held responsible for their actions.”

Still on time

Despite the forced work stoppage, the stadium is still expected to open on time in July and be ready for the Bills’ season opener this fall. Per Audacy, the stadium is more than 87% complete.

That’s exciting news for Bills fans, who gobbled up season tickets as soon as they became available. The team announced in December it had sold out of its Personal Seat License (PSL) inventory for the 2026 season. The new stadium is expected to have around 62,000 seats, while over 54,000 PSLs were sold.

The fan base is chomping at the bit to get a chance to head into the team's new digs. It's good news the recent vandalism has not delayed the timeline for the stadium's completion.