Bills, Chargers Viewed as Possible Trade Match With Buffalo's Need at Cornerback

The Buffalo Bills have some question marks at the cornerback position in 2026 and the Los Angeles Chargers might be a team capable of helping them out with that issue.

Buffalo's cornerback play has not been inspiring this season, as Maxwell Hairston, Davison Igbinosun and Dee Alford have all experienced struggles.

Making matters worse, the group has had Injury issues and that's another stark reminder that Buffalo could use more depth at the position.

As a result of all that, the Bills are sporting the second-worst pass defense in the NFL, which simply isn't sustainable, for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. That's why general manager Brandon Beane should explore the trade market for help.

Bills, Chargers viewed as possible trade partners

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (4) reacts after tackling Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin listed one trade deadline proposal for all eight of the top Super Bowl candidates this season and he matched Buffalo with the Los Angels Chargers and their cornerback, Tarheeb Still.

"The Bills definitely need help in the defensive backfield, and the slot is the most obvious place for an upgrade," Dubin said. "They're playing Dee Alford there, for the most part, and according to Pro Football Focus, he's allowed opponents to complete 12 of 17 passes for 197 yards when throwing his way lined up inside."

"Still has lined up both outside and in the slot for the Chargers and played well in both roles, but especially when kicked inside," Dubin adds. "Opponents are just 7 of 12 for 53 scoreless yards targeting him there. With the Chargers struggling, maybe they're willing to part with him for a draft pick."

Why Chargers could trade Tarheeb Still

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh attends introductory press conference for offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers are sitting at 0-5 and unless they make NFL history, they aren't going to the playoffs in 2026.

With Los Angeles heading toward a disappointing season, they may hold a fire sale in order to garner some draft capital as the team potentially looks to retool in 2026.

With Still having one more year on his contract and playing well this season, he could fetch a good enough return that Los Angeles considers moving him.

How Tarheeb Still can help Bills

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (4) at training camp at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thanks to his inside/outside versatility, the Bills can deploy Still in whichever spot they deem the biggest problem, whether that be on the boundary or in the slot.

Still, who has played 88 snaps in the slot and 144 out wide in 2026, is giving up a completion rate of 52.9% and a passer rating of 84.4 when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus, and he sports a coverage grade of 77.5, ranking ninth among qualified corners.

All of those numbers are superior to the ones Hairston, Igbinosun and Alford are putting up, so he could very well amount to an upgrade for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense. Acquiring Still would also beef up the Bills' depth.

If the price is right (we figure Still will garner a fourth-round pick, at most), the Bills absolutely should pull the trigger on a trade for Still, who could be a multi-year solution for Buffalo.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —