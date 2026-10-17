Bills' CB Depth Problem Not Going Away, One Practical Non-Trade Solution Remains

The personnel shortage was evident last year in the playoffs, and it followed the Buffalo Bills throughout the offseason.

With five regular season games in the books, the problem persists, and ignoring it won't make it to disappear.

The Bills kept only three true outside cornerbacks on their 53-man roster, and two of them had a combined 11 appearances entering the season.

Essentially, Buffalo is one injury away from being undermanned at the position as was the case when starter Christian Benford was forced to sit out the Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots due to a minor toe issue.

While Benford is back in action, another question has emerged at the other starting spot as Maxwell Hairston, a 2025 first-round pick, has struggled early and often.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs #87 makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston #1 defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun flashed enough potential to earn his first career start in Week 5, but the Bills still have no real depth behind him.

Buffalo's lack of depth extends into the slot, too. On October 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills was without starting slot cornerback Dee Alford while backup nickel Jordan Hancock remains on Injured Reserve. The lack of bodies caused the team to temporarily sign practice squad defensive back Anthony Kendall to the active roster and deploy him for 31 defensive snaps against Matthew Stafford and Co. on Monday Night Football.

Whether it requires bumping an extra edge rusher off the roster, and onto the practice squad, the Bills would be smart to add a cornerback from the outside during their Week 7 bye.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just call Tre'Davious White already!

He may not be the ideal scheme fit, but he's a consummate professional with an All-Pro past who proved he still has some tread left on the tires.

With the Bills clearly shorthanded at cornerback, why have they not re-signed veteran free agent Tre'Davious White?

"You saw the depth of our corners tested last year through injury. You want to make sure as the season goes along, if injury strikes, that you got enough guys, even if they're not starters," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane this past spring.

Is it money? Is White not willing to play for under $5 million this season?

Does defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard not see any value in bringing the 31-year-old White into the mix?

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White has his arm wrapped around Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as Mims attempts to catch the pass during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was Beane who said "you would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back to Buffalo" back in April.

Since then, the Bills drafted Igbinosun, but they never fully addressed depth. At this point in the season, White is likely the best available option to pursue. Bringing in any other decent player would seemingly require a trade.

At the least, White would provide mentorship for Hairston and Igbinosun to go along with a positive locker room presence. At the most, he'll create a victory-clinching interception by tipping a Trevor Lawrence pass into Cole Bishop's hands in the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

White made 16 regular season starts for the Bills last year, totaling 40 tackles, 6.0 TFL, one interception and nine pass break-ups.

Just make the call, Beane.

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