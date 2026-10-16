Bills Given Two Intriguing Safety Trade Targets to Fix Secondary

Entering Week 6, the Buffalo Bills have an impressive 4-1 record, but that doesn't mean they are without flaws. While they're the No. 1 scoring offense with 164 points in five games, the Buffalo defense has been a problem.

The Bills are currently ranked 28th in points surrendered with 141 and 30th in yardage, giving up 1,943. Their biggest concern comes in the passing game, with Buffalo giving up 1,402 passing yards, which is 31st in the league.

These struggles have Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com urging Brandon Beane to get on the phones and find an available safety. He has two elite playmakers in mind, saying they should call the Arizona Cardinals about Budda Baker or the Los Angeles Chargers about Derwin James.

"Listen, if I'm Brandon Beane, I'm working the phones. Hello, Arizona Cardinals? Budda Baker, is he available? Chargers? What about Derwin James?" Talbot said.

"I'm looking for safety help. I'm looking for anything I can get at that position. It's bare bones there, it's not great. You can hope for Jordan Hancock to come off the IR here at some point, maybe he can be part of the answer."

Arizona Cardinals could be eyeing a rebuild

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker celebrates a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona is sitting at 1-4 and just traded away wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. There's a belief that they could be ready to host a fire sale and load up on draft picks for a roster overhaul. Baker would be an intriguing target, and despite turning 30 in January, he's still playing at a highe level. Through five games, Baker has 36 tackles, two sacks, three pass breakups, and one interception.

Baker has a cap hit of $19.216 million this season and $20.891 million in 2027.

Chargers are off to a terrible start in 2026

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers are in worse shape, with a record of 0-5. They haven't signalled that they're ready to start making moves, but James is someone who could bring back a decent draft pick. He is also 30 years old, meaning he wouldn't be part of a rebuild (should the Chargers be interested in one), but could help a team such as Buffalo looking for a title.

James has played in three games this season and has 21 tackles and one pass breakup. The Chargers still might not be willing to move him after signing James to a three-year extension worth $75.6 million this offseason.

Even if it's not Baker or James, the Bills need to find help in their secondary. They also shouldn't limit their search to safeties, since their cornerback corps has been an issue as well.

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