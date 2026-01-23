Philip Rivers to Interview for Bills’ Head Coaching Job

The Bills are reportedly thinking outside the box amid their tumultuous coaching search.

Buffalo is interviewing former Chargers and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers for its head coaching position Friday, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rivers, 44, has no coaching experience outside of a four-year stint at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala.

He spent the end of 2025 in the news for a different reason. Five years after retiring, Rivers suited up for an injury-ravaged Indianapolis team. He played in three games this season, tossing four touchdowns against three interceptions.

In younger days, Rivers was a consistent winner for the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl in eight different years, and garnered multiple Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2013.

The Bills—without a championship in the Super Bowl era—are searching for answers after firing longtime coach Sean McDermott. On Friday, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that quarterback Josh Allen is taking an active role in Buffalo’s search.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated