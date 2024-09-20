SI

Braelon Allen Provides Perfect Response to Why He Fell to Fourth Round in NFL Draft

The Jets running back is off to a strong start in his rookie season, and is already proving his doubters wrong.

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen is off to a strong start in his rookie season.
The New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots, 24-3, on Thursday night to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Rookie running back Braelon Allen was once again an integral part of the offense in a complementary back role to starter Breece Hall. Allen led the Jets in rushing on Thursday, carrying the ball 11 times for 55 yards, while adding three receptions for 13 yards.

After another strong performance, Allen was asked by a fan on social media how he fell to the fourth round in April's NFL draft.

Allen, who was one of the top running backs in the country at Wisconsin coming out of college, provided a perfect response in an ode to the NFL combine.

"Everyone wanted to see me run in my underwear to decide if I was a good football player," Allen posted on X.

After a limited role in New York's Week 1 loss to San Francisco, Allen has carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and one touchdown over the last two weeks. In New York's Week 2 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Allen added a receiving touchdown to his one rushing touchdown that he has recorded this season.

The former fourth round pick carried the ball 597 times for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns in his three year career at Wisconsin.

