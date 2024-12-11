SI

Brett Favre Addresses Viral Exchange With Mark Gastineau Over Michael Strahan Sack

The former Packers quarterback offered his side of the story.

Tom Dierberger

Brett Favre looks to throw the ball away during a game in 2006.
Brett Favre looks to throw the ball away during a game in 2006. / MARK HOFFMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Nearly 23 years after Michael Strahan took down Brett Favre in controversial fashion on Jan. 6, 2022 to break the NFL's single-season sack record, former New York Jets star Michael Gastineau aired out his grievances.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 34–25 win that fateful day, Favre gave himself up to Strahan, who tapped him down to tally a record-breaking 22.5 sacks on the year. Many thought Favre made it too easy for Strahan to notch the record, including Gastineau, who told Favre at a memorabilia show in 2023 that he "hurt" him by doing that.

Shortly after ESPN posted the clip of their conversation to tease its upcoming 30 for 30 project titled The New York Sack Exchange, Favre hopped on social media to give his side of the story.

"I was in no way trying to hurt Mark Gastineau," Favre wrote. "I was trying to close out a game and squeeze the last bit of fun out of a hard-fought game."

Favre went on to write that on the play, he simply called for a bootleg play thinking that it would be open. Strahan, however, beat his man and was right there to take him down.

"In a different game or situation, I would have made a bigger effort to avoid the sack or TFL," Favre wrote. "But at no point was I thinking about hurting Gastineau. Maybe it crossed my mind to help Strahan. I didn’t think it through. That wasn’t my forte at the time.

"I just wanted to have fun and compete. In retrospect, I understand how Gastineau feels. We played a brutal game. Gastineau played during an era where guys didn’t make generational wealth."

Strahan still owns the record with 22.5, although Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt tied him in 2021. Two other players—Jared Allen in 2011 and Justin Houston in '14—tied Gastineau with 22 sacks.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL