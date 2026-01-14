Steelers Coach Tracker: Full List of Interviews As Team Seeks Mike Tomlin Replacement

One day after Mike Tomlin stepped down as Steelers coach on Tuesday following 19 seasons in Pittsburgh, the organization began requesting interviews with potential replacements.

Whoever is hired as the new coach in Pittsburgh will have big shoes to fill. The organization has only had three coaches since 1969—there are very high expectations placed on Steelers coach. Owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan will be in charge of seeking out the new coach.

As the requests continue to flow in, here’s an updated tracker listing all the candidates the Steelers have shown interest in.

Steelers new coach tracker

Nate Scheelhaase, Rams passing game coordinator: Scheelhaase was the first coaching candidate the Steelers requested to interview on Wednesday, Jan. 14, which is a big deal for the organization. Pittsburgh isn’t the only team interested in speaking with Scheelhaase this coaching cycle—he’s also been requested to interview with the Ravens, Browns and Raiders. Scheelhaase’s only been working in the NFL since the 2024 season, first as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist for the Rams before being promoted to being the passing game coordinator for the team this season.

Chris Shula, Rams defensive coordinator: Shula’s been a name that’s repeatedly popped up since Tomlin stepped down from his role with the Steelers. He ended up being the second name attached to the open Pittsburgh job. Shula’s been with the Rams since 2017 in various roles, but has been the DC for the past two seasons. The Dolphins, Titans, Giants, Raiders and Cardinals have all requested to speak to the Los Angeles coordinator.

Jesse Minter, Chargers defensive coordinator: Minter has been a hot commodity in this year’s coaching cycle. There are nine open coaching positions, and all of them have shown interest in Minter either through requests or through conducting interviews. The Steelers are the latest team to show interest. Minter just finished up his second year working with the Chargers.

Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator: The Steelers requested to speak with Flores on Wednesday, too. Flores just completed an interview with Pittsburgh’s AFC North rival, the Ravens. He previously worked under Tomlin in Pittsburgh back in 2022 as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He was previously the Dolphins’ head coach from 2019 to ’21, but he’s served as the Vikings’ DC since the 2023 season.

Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator: Weaver is another name that popped up for the Steelers on Wednesday. Along with Pittsburgh, the Cardinals have requested to speak with him, and he’s already completed interviews with the Falcons and Ravens. Weaver has worked in the NFL since 2012, and he’s served as the Dolphins’ DC for the past two seasons.

This post will be updated.

