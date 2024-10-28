SI

Brock Purdy Had Fun Reaction to George Kittle's Strong Performance on TE Day

The veteran celebrated National Tight Ends Day in style.

Josh Wilson

Kittle scored a touchdown in the Week 8 win over the Cowboys
If you sat down to watch any NFL football in Week 8, chances are you heard once or twice that it was National Tight Ends Day, a fun day created by some of the league's tight ends to honor and celebrate the gridiron's do-it-all position.

Kittle willed himself to a huge performance in celebration of the holiday. On Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle caught six passes for 128 yards and scored a touchdown. Along the way, he caught his 500th career reception, putting him 18th on the all-time list for tight ends above a handful sitting at 498 and 499.

NBC made some wrestling-style belts to commemorate the holiday and to hand them out to the winning tight end as well as two of his teammates. Kittle got one, and he was joined by his quarterback Brock Purdy and the fill-in rookie running back Isaac Guerendo, who had a breakout performance.

After Kittle joked that the belts, which were a bit small, might fit on Purdy's waist but not his, Purdy responded, "It's George's world, we're just living in it."

On National Tight Ends Day, that is definitely the case. A well-deserved moment for Kittle, who was involved in the inception of the holiday.

JOSH WILSON

